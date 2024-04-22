Manchester United booked themselves a place in the FA Cup final after an embarrassing performance against Coventry City.

Despite being 3-0 up with 20 minutes to go, Erik ten Hag’s team completely fell apart, which has been a common occurrence this season.

The Red Devils eventually progressed on penalties, but the United faithful will be petrified of the prospect of playing Manchester City in the final after that performance.

That said, amongst the chaos, there were a couple of players who were superb on the day, with one star - even more so than Bruno Fernandes - helping to relieve the ever-growing pressure from Ten Hag's shoulders.

Bruno Fernandes’ performance against Coventry

Going into the tie, the Man Utd captain’s form had been absolutely brilliant, scoring four goals in his last three games and finally looking like his usual self.

The Portuguese international extended that run of goals to one in his last four matches as he netted the third goal, which seemingly killed the game off at the time.

On top of that, as always, Fernandes was Ten Hag’s biggest source of creativity, linking the defence to attack via a match-high nine key passes while also delivering a brilliant corner for the second goal.

The 29-year-old also showed leadership and nerves of steel in the shootout as he calmly slotted the ball home, which led to the Manchester Evening News handing him an 8/10 rating for his performance.

Man Utd's other standout performer

Despite going into the season with seven centre-backs in the squad, including Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire was the only one fit for yesterday’s match.

Playing alongside Casemiro, the England international looked like a player with a point to prove, and he certainly silenced any critics yesterday.

From the first minute to the very last, Maguire was desperate to add intensity to the team, particularly in possession, and he showed that he wanted to take responsibility.

MEN reporter Samuel Luckhurst handed the defender an 8/10 rating, even claiming that he was United’s “best player,” and the statistics support that statement.

Maguire vs Coventry Stats Maguire Goals 1 Shots 3 Touches (opp box) 124 (5) Pass accuracy 91/104 (88%) Passes into final third 18 Tackles 2 Ground duels won 3/3 Clearances 6 Via FotMob

As you can see, Maguire was extremely dominant on the ball, controlling the tempo of the attacks and often being the catalyst for most promising attacking actions, despite being a defender.

The 31-year-old showcased his vast passing range and excellent ball progression, making 18 passes into the final third, with one of them playing a key role in Scott McTominay’s opener.

The former Leicester City man was also not afraid to carry the ball forward in order to unlock the low block, especially in extra-time when he nearly scored after dribbling into the penalty area.

Maguire was also a threat all game in the box, taking five touches in the opposition box, having three shots, and also scoring the second goal with a brilliant header.

The “leader,” as dubbed by football creator Liam Canning, certainly lived up to that description despite not wearing the armband, helping his Brazilian partner, and showing defensive security, as displayed via his six clearances, two tackles, and 100% ground duel win rate.

In truth, Maguire didn’t put a foot wrong all game, and he wasn’t at fault for any of Coventry’s goals. It was a performance that may well have kept Ten Hag in the job. If United lost, there was surely no way back for the former Ajax boss at Old Trafford.