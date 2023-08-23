Manchester United are about to offload a first-team player to help clear their wage bill, and Erik ten Hag has given him permission to depart Old Trafford, according to reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Manchester United?

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are keen to bring in a midfielder and a defender before the close of play in the market, but they need to shift players out of the door in order to sanction prospective incomings.

Previously, the Red Devils hoped that selling Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire would provide the 'requisite funds' to complete their business in the window; nevertheless, both moves broke down and have left Ten Hag in a tricky position and unable to facilitate arrivals.

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been earmarked as a key target by Manchester United and has been given a deadline of this Friday to determine his next steps amid interest from the Red Devils, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, according to Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia.

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is also garnering attention from Manchester United and Liverpool, with the Netherlands international reportedly having a £22 million price tag on his head this summer, as per The Mirror.

Despite this, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can afford moves for either target in light of their current situation. Dutch coach Ten Hag is looking to finalise a permanent exit for fringe player Donny van de Beek and any funds raised will be put towards further incomings, ESPN understand.

Now, in a report from Football Insider, Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has agreed a move to Sky Bet Championship side Ipswich Town after being left out of the squad for his employers' 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

The outlet indicate that the £65k-a-week ace is set to swap Old Trafford for Portman Road on an initial loan agreement, which will likely include an option-to-buy to take him to Suffolk on a permanent basis.

Should Manchester United let go of Brandon Williams?

Despite showing promise in the infancy of his Manchester United career, it is clear that Williams' time is now up at Old Trafford and he is well down the pecking order at the club behind the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Williams has made 51 appearances for the Red Devils since making his senior breakthrough, notching one goal and three assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Last campaign, the 22-year-old spent the majority of time out with various injury concerns and made just one appearance for Manchester United's senior side in a five-minute cameo against Burnley in the EFL Cup.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had detailed that negotiations are 'advancing' over Williams' impending loan switch to Ipswich Town and has claimed that a buyout clause will be present in any agreement, which more or less confirms that his time at Manchester United is on the verge of coming to a permanent end.

Finding an environment where he can play regular football looking ahead will be important for Williams and the chance to work with former Manchester United first-team coach Kieran McKenna may be the ideal scenario to get his career back on track.