A Manchester United player who earns £190-000 a week will refuse to leave the club in January as he looks to impress new manager Ruben Amorim, according to a new report.

Amorim officially becomes United manager next week, after he has taken charge of his final Sporting CP games in the Champions League and Liga Portugal. Ruud van Nistelrooy remains in interim charge, and he will take on PAOK and Leicester City.

Man Utd transfer news

One player at Old Trafford who will be hoping Amorim’s arrival can help rediscover his form is Marcus Rashford. The forward has struggled in front of goal in the last 18 months, and Amorim’s arrival is now seen as the last chance to find that form once again, as United are considering the sale of Rashford due to the concern about his performances.

Since the 39-year-old was announced as manager, United have been linked with a lot of players. Several have been defenders, and it has now emerged that Amorim will look to bring Goncalo Inacio to Old Trafford next summer. The Portuguese has said he won’t sign any Sporting CP players in January but hasn’t ruled out making a move next summer.

Inacio is not the only centre-back on the Portuguese’s radar, as the Red Devils have made an offer to sign Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen. The Danish international has fallen out of favour at the Nou Camp, and United could be on hand to offer him a lifeline, but the future of one of their current players could affect whether a deal happens or not.

Man Utd's Harry Maguire to reject January move

According to TBR Football, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will refuse to leave in January and will reject any pre-contract offers he may get. The 31-year-old has been at Old Trafford since August 2019, when he joined the club from Leicester City.

Maguire, who earns £190,000 a week at United, was a regular in the starting XI when he first joined the club, but under Erik ten Hag he lost his place in the side, becoming more of a squad player. Last season, the centre-back, who was described as being “massive” by the Dutchman, played 22 times in the Premier League but did score two goals and recorded three assists.

This season, the Englishman has played five times in the league and a further three times in the Europa League and Carabao Cup. But he has missed the last few games through injury, and with his contract coming to an end, his future is very much in doubt.

Harry Maguire's Man Utd stats Apps 215 Goals 12 Assists 8

This report states that he is now focused on remaining at United, and believes he can win a contract extension under Amorim. Maguire wants to prove himself to the new boss, and him wanting to play a three-man defence could help him flourish as it did with England. He has a one-year extension option in his contract, and he believes United could trigger this.