Erik ten Hag is pushing for a Manchester United player to leave the club given his contract situation, but he may wait to see what happens with the future of the Dutchman, according to a recent report. It has been a turbulent few weeks for the Red Devils, but they will now be hoping that three points and a strong second-half display against Brentford on Saturday can be the start of a turnaround in results and performances.

Man Utd transfer news

Obviously, the short-term focus around Old Trafford will be on upcoming fixtures as they try to build some momentum both domestically and in Europe. But the club’s hierarchy also have their eyes on future transfers, and this is irrelevant to what happens to Ten Hag in the future.

Last week, United were linked with a move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane as he continues talks over a new deal with the German side. The German is known to the Premier League as he played for Manchester City, but now the Red Devils have their eye on bringing him back to the other side of Manchester.

United added two new centre-backs to their ranks during the summer, but the club looks keen to add to that department still. Indeed, it has been reported that the Red Devils remain interested in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

The 25-year-old is seen as a key member of Barca’s team, and he is in talks over a new contract, but United are keeping an eye on the situation and could make an offer if talks don’t progress. The transfer stories don’t stop there for United and Ten Hag, as the Dutchman now appears to be looking to move one of his first team players on.

Man Utd star Ten Hag wants out waiting before entering contract talks

According to Football Insider, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will wait until Erik ten Hag is sacked before making a decision about his future at the club. The England international is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, and as of yet, no talks have been held over extending his stay.

Ten Hag is said to be pushing for Maguire to leave the club, but the 31-year-old is in no rush to decide his future, as uncertainty over Ten Hag’s future as United boss continues. Maguire is keen to assess whether his role would change under a new manager, given his lack of game time this season.

The centre-back is currently out injured, but before suffering that injury against Aston Villa, he started just three Premier League games, keeping a clean sheet in the game at Villa Park with Jonny Evans. That came after he scored a last-minute equaliser against Porto in the Europa League a few days before.

Harry Maguire's Man Utd stats Apps 215 Goals 12 Assists 8

Maguire still feels he has a role to play at Manchester United, but a decision may soon have to be made given his contract situation.