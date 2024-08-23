Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign another highly-rated young player likened to former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd close to signing Chido Obi Martin

The Red Devils have arguably been guilty of signing too many ageing big-name players in recent years, bringing them in on reputation, even though their very best days are behind them.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned amid much fanfare, with some believing the Portuguese legend could turn United into Premier League champions, but it was clear that he wasn't the player he used to be, affecting those around him and generally not having the desired impact. Similarly, Raphael Varane and Casemiro came in as high-profile additions from Real Madrid, having achieved so much success in the Champions League, but neither have quite been the forces they were, even though they have had their moments.

It now looks as though Sir Jim Ratcliffe is paying attention to youth, however, looking to bring in gems who can grow into stars at Old Trafford. One such figure is Chido Obi Martin, and while a deal hasn't been agreed, it does look as though it is a matter of time until United snap up the 16-year-old from Arsenal.

The attacker is seen as a young player with a big future in the game, having scored an incredible 32 goals in just 20 appearances in the Under-18 Premier League, despite still only being 16. Now, it looks as though another exciting prospect could also be set to join him at Old Trafford.

Man Utd agree £1m deal for highly-rated midfielder

Taking to X, Romano said that Manchester United have now also agreed a deal to sign "top talent" Sekou Kone from Guidars FC, bringing him in alongside Martin:

In a separate post, Romano also claims that the transfer is worth £1m "plus several add-ons based on performances", with medical and signed documents expected to be made next week.

Kone isn't going to be a household name to many supporters, given his tender years and the fact that he is playing in Mali currently, but that's not to say that he doesn't represent exciting business.

The 18-year-old is rated highly by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who has listed "pace, passing, vision, technique, positioning, tackling, athleticism" and "work rate" as key attributes for the defensive midfielder, likening him to former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien.

Kone also has 12 caps to his name for Mali's Under-17s, and he will no doubt have aspirations of representing his country at senior level as the years pass - something that could feel far more achievable if he is playing for a club of United's worldwide stature.

In the long-term, Casemiro will eventually need to be replaced, with the Brazilian a creaking figure at the heart of the Red Devils' midfield, and the Malian could even be considered his future heir there over time.