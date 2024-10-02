As Arne Slot's men ran riot at Old Trafford last month, the central issue for Manchester United looked to be an obvious one - Casemiro.

The veteran Brazilian - who had been touted for a move to Saudi Arabia over the summer - had squandered possession needlessly for Liverpool's opener, before then seeing his pocket picked as the away side nabbed a second. He was duly hooked at half-time.

With new signing Manuel Ugarte paraded on the pitch ahead of that 3-0 defeat, it looked to be a changing of the guard for Erik ten Hag's side, with the Uruguayan acquired on deadline day with the aim of resolving United's midfield woes.

On the early evidence, however, the Red Devils may well have merely switched one problematic midfielder for another in that deep-lying role, with the former Paris Saint-Germain man having made a shaky start to life in Manchester.

Manuel Ugarte's start at Man Utd

Having been given the nod against FC Twente and Barnsley, Ugarte's first real test came on his first Premier League start against Tottenham Hotspur last time out, with the 23-year-old lining up alongside Kobbie Mainoo for the visit of the Lilywhites.

It is, of course, still early days, yet the one-time Sporting CP star appears to have simply provided more chaos than any kind of control in the centre of the park, having notably failed to prevent Micky van de Ven's surging run, while also making three fouls on the day.

As analyst Alex Keble wrote upon the midfielder's arrival at the club, the warning signs were there: 'Ugarte is a classic destroyer, not a Rodri-like progressive ball-player. He is an up-and-at-them tackler, and nothing like Erik ten Hag's initial target last summer, Frenkie de Jong...

Ugarte's 2023/24 Ligue 1 stats 25 games (21 starts) 0 goals 2 assists 1 big chance created 0.6 key passes* 91% pass accuracy* 1.6 interceptions* 3.9 tackles* 7.2 balls recovered* 53% total duels* 7.4x possession lost* Stats via Sofascore (* - per game)

'...By signing Ugarte, Ten Hag is doubling down on quick transitions, on fast and direct football. His success at Old Trafford could be defined by that decision, which means the signing of Ugarte is a crucial one.'

If Ten Hag is to be 'defined by that decision', then on the early evidence it could prove to be his undoing, with it perhaps becoming clear why Luis Enrique and co were so willing to offload him from the Parc des Princes this summer.

The hope will be that Ugarte can find his groove sooner rather than later, although questions will be asked as to whether United should have looked elsewhere to find Casemiro's successor, or indeed kept hold of one potential rising star...

Man Utd sold Casemiro's dream successor

Alongside a raft of senior departures - including the likes of Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial - the summer window also saw United cash in on a handful of youth assets, with Willy Kambwala, Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez all moving on to pastures new.

In the case of all three of those - including Fernandez, who has notably impressed at Benfica - the Red Devils wisely included a buyback option as part of their moves elsewhere, with the same also true of promising defensive midfielder, Maxi Oyedele.

A relative unknown to most of a United persuasion, the England-born, Poland youth international failed to make a senior appearance for United prior to leaving for Legia Warsaw back in August, having only enjoyed minimal experience on loan at the likes of Altrincham and Forest Green Rovers.

Just 100 minutes into life in the Ekstraklasa and the 19-year-old has already been awarded a senior call-up by the Polish set-up, with talent scout Jacek Kulig stating that the nation "hasn't had a DM with such potential and profile in years".

That 'potential' was notably on show during pre-season under Ten Hag's watch, with Oyedele awarded a 7/10 match rating by MEN's Samuel Luckhurst for his performance against Rangers back in July, having impressively surged forward before teeing up Joe Hugill to fire home in the second half.

Likened to Arsenal's Thomas Partey as an industrious yet composed operator in the centre of the park by Kulig, the teenager did impress last time out against Gornik, winning five of his seven total duels and enjoying an 88% pass accuracy rate, while also providing one key pass and completing four tackles from his deep-lying midfield berth, as per Sofascore.

Also lauded as a player with "great leadership qualities" despite his age by Altrincham boss Phil Parkinson during that 2023 loan stint, the rising star may well have been a valuable asset for Ten Hag this season.

Thankfully the club do have the presence of that buyback clause, albeit they did only cash in on the academy graduate for a 'fee contingent based on appearances', as per the Athletic.

According to Transfermarkt, the youngster is currently worth just £250k, a figure 168 times less than the initial £42m that was spent on Ugarte.

Alas, it is Toby Collyer whom Ten Hag has given the chance to this season to follow in Mainoo's footsteps, yet with Oyedele more of an out-an-out defensive midfielder, perhaps he would have been a wiser choice as Casemiro's long-term successor.