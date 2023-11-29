On Sunday, Erik ten Hag was forced to rely upon the youth in his Manchester United squad versus Everton, with academy stars, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, stealing the spotlight.

The 3-0 victory was the first time United had netted more than two goals in a game all season and it is clear that putting the ball in the back of the net has been a major issue, with the Red Devils scoring an average per game of 1.23.

The individual who has the potential to boost that output is an attacker with "amazing talent" - as per Tony Mowbray - yet he has just three career appearances in the Premier League, Amad Diallo.

A knee injury in pre-season has halted the winger’s progress, but once he returns, he may just have a Garnacho-esque impact on United.

Man United’s right-wing issues

It is well-known that Manchester United are struggling to nail down an individual at right-wing, with Antony, Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri all failing to impress the boss. The trio scored a combined ten goals last season in the Premier League, three less than what Amad netted in the Championship alone (13).

The 2023/24 campaign was supposed to be a fresh start for Sancho and Antony in particular, but they have both been unavailable for large spells, with the former now not allowed to train with the first team. This ultimately led to Ten Hag opting for an out-of-position Marcus Rashford on the right against the Toffees.

Diallo spent last season on loan at Sunderland, where he became instrumental to the way Mowbray’s side played. Ten Hag believed that the Ivorian needed an opportunity to “get strong physically and mentally”, luckily the winger who was signed for £37m in 2021 thrived in the second tier and the loan was successful.

Why Amad Diallo will be vital for Man United

Despite not winning the Player of the Match award, Mainoo looked like a seasoned professional against a physical Everton team, displaying confidence and eagerness to increase the tempo. Diallo holds a similar approach and his influence in and out of possession could elevate Ten Hag’s side to a new level.

Firstly, Amad will provide a much-needed balance to the United attack and due to the constant rotation in the right-sided role, relationships have been unable to form with Diogo Dalot or Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back.

The 21-year-old is also left-footed, which helps improve passing angles into the central areas, but he also has the ability to go on the outside, giving him an edge of unpredictability.

Diallo isn’t blessed with blistering pace that will see him breeze past opponents due to pure speed, but he thrives when playing quick, one-touch football that can craft open opponents, with Mowbray naming him a “Magician”.

Although he can do a good job holding the width, he comes alive in a slightly inverted position, and as such, he will get the best out of Rasmus Hojlund, who loves to play with his back to goal.

Much like Mainoo, Amad oozes class and a high amount of potential whilst remaining composed. Slotting home three penalties last season for Sunderland also highlights that he is willing to take responsibility and that he doesn’t shy away from game-defining moments, the exact mindset that Manchester United have sorely missed of late.