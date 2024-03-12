Manchester United’s campaign has been riddled with inconsistencies and a collective underperformance.

It seems likely that Erik ten Hag’s team won’t be playing in the Champions League next season due to an eight-point gap between them and Aston Villa in fourth.

However, there have been some positives to take from this season, such as the development of the youth and how the boss has handed key first-team roles to Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

That said, Ten Hag has also been decisive with what young players may progress further on loan, with one individual showing the potential of a Garnacho-esque impact next season.

Alejandro Garnacho’s 23/24 campaign in numbers

Argentine forward Garnacho enjoyed his breakthrough campaign last season under Ten Hag, but he’s gone to an entirely new level throughout 2023/24.

At just 19 years old, he’s become one of the most reliable performers in the first team, showing the mentality of a seasoned professional and a true winner.

The United Academy graduate has featured 26 times in the Premier League this term, with 20 of those being starts. Over the campaign, the number 17 has scored five goals and provided three assists, with only Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes contributing to more goals.

His fearless attitude is infectious, and regardless of whether he’s playing well or underperforming, the effort and intensity will always be guaranteed.

That’s also the case for a certain young winger who’s currently on loan in Spain and showing his class in a struggling side.

Facundo Pellistri’s loan spell so far

In truth, Facundo Pellistri’s season so far has been a bit all over the place, from starting in the Champions League against Bayern Munich to failing to get on the pitch against Newport County.

The Uruguayan had featured nine times in the Premier League, with Ten Hag viewing his energy as a vital element towards the end of a game, as highlighted by his average minutes of 20 per match.

However, in January, the boss sent the winger on loan to Granada in La Liga until the end of the season, where he has the chance to develop as a player from a technical, physical, and mental perspective.

Since moving to Spain, Pellistri has started all five of Granada’s games as they battle for survival in the top flight.

In just his second appearance for the club, the 22-year-old showed his ability against Barcelona, starring in an exciting 3-3 draw.

Pellistri vs Barcelona Stats Pellistri Minutes 84 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots on target 2 Fouls won 2 Tackles 2 Interceptions 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see, Pellistri showed his ability to create and score in his 89 minutes on the field, despite his team having just 34% possession throughout. Such a performance was one for the history books as the budding winger became the youngest player to score and provide an assist in a LaLiga away game against Barcelona since Samuel Eto'o in 2000.

The “wonderkid,” as dubbed by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, also showed his intensity off the ball and his defensive capabilities, dropping back to make tackles and block off passing lanes.

Pellistri’s ability to adapt, work hard, and be extremely easy to coach makes him like Garnacho, and Ten Hag will be hoping that he can have a similar impact as the Argentine on the United team next season.