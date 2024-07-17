Manchester United and INEOS have held "more talks" with a "magnificent" player over a move to Old Trafford this summer, according to an update from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Man Utd transfer rumours

The Red Devils need to make noticeable additions to their squad in the summer transfer window, even though last season ended with FA Cup glory.

Joao Neves has constantly been mentioned as a leading target in the middle of the park, with the Benfica ace a hugely exciting young midfielder with a massive future in the game. If United fail to acquire the Portuguese's signature, though, Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton has been talked up as a potential alternative. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a big rise this year, only moving to the Eagles in the January transfer window, and eventually making England's Euro 2024 squad.

Finding a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw at left-back also could be considered a priority for the Red Devils, with the 29-year-old an injury-prone player who isn't getting any younger. Fenerbahce ace Ferdi Kadioglu has been lined up as a possible addition at Old Trafford this summer, having started five times for Turkey at the Euros.

One of the best players at the tournament was Spain's Dani Olmo, who scored three times and chipped in with two assists, proving to be a hugely influential performer as his country went all the way. He is another rumoured target for United, which is exciting to hear.

Man Utd hold "more talks" with player

Writing on X on Monday, Plettenberg said that further talks have now taken place over Manchester United signing Manuel Ugarte this summer, but no "final decision" has been made regarding the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder currently:

While Neves arguably feels like the most exciting and prodigious midfield option for United this summer, Ugarte could be the one who makes the most difference from the off, as Erik ten Hag looks to find an upgrade on the past-his-best Casemiro.

The 23-year-old may not be the most flamboyant and elegant of footballers, but he is a tenacious presence who could give the Red Devils the defensive protection and energy that was so lacking last season, with Ten Hag's side so easy to bypass in the middle of the park.

Ugarte vs. Casemiro in the league last season Ugarte Casemiro Appearances 25 25 Starts 21 24 Tackles per game 3.9 3.3 Interceptions per game 1.6 0.7 Clearances per game 1.0 2.6 Pass completion rate 91.5% 82.6% Key passes per game 0.6 0.6

Ugarte has been lauded by current PSG manager Luis Enrique, who called him "magnificent" and "wonderful", both "with or without the ball", while his average tally of 3.9 tackles per game in Ligue 1 last season highlights his aforementioned tenacity.