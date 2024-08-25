Manchester United have reportedly accepted an offer from a European club for the sale of a £60,000-a-week Old Trafford ace who played against Brighton on Saturday.

Man Utd eye more signings amid Brighton defeat

The Red Devils experienced a bitterly disappointing defeat on Saturday afternoon, losing 2-1 to Brighton in their first away Premier League game of the season. While the performance as a whole was good at times, it was still a reality check after the opening victory at home to Fulham, with the marking for Joao Pedro's last-gasp winner inexcusable.

New signings have strengthened United's squad this summer, with Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt exciting defensive additions and attacking ace Joshua Zirkzee scoring on his debut, but this is still a squad that needs further signings, in order to boost their chances of finishing in the top four this season.

Midfield now feels like the biggest area of focus for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, and Manuel Ugarte is reportedly closing in on a move to Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain. The 23-year-old was left out of his side's squad to face Montpellier on Friday evening, further suggesting that he has played his final game for them.

Should Ugarte not come in between now and deadline day next Friday, Fluminense enforcer Andre could be an alternative option, having been linked with a switch to United. The Brazil international is the same age as the Uruguayan and has been a rumoured target for Liverpool in the past.

Offer accepted for Man Utd "monster"

According to Il Mattino [via Sport Witness], Manchester United appear to have accepted a €25m (£21.1m) offer for Scott McTominay from Napoli, as his time at Old Trafford seemingly nears its conclusion after a fresh development.

It is claimed that the Scot has agreed on a four-year contract at the Serie A giants, with the fee mentioned above believed to include bonuses.

United supporters may be split about the club's decision to allow McTominay to leave, with some feeling he is an expendable figure and others seeing him as a squad player with an eye for goal from midfield.

The 27-year-old featured as a substitute in the defeat to Brighton, but the fact that he didn't start again highlighted his squad status, and with Ugarte or Andre potentially coming in as well in the near future, his minutes could be lessened further.

For that reason, it could be the right decision to move the £60,000-a-week-earning McTominay on, receiving a good amount of money for him in the process, and allowing him to be a regular elsewhere.

The idea of the Scotland international staying put at United certainly isn't a bad thing, should a deal not materialise in the coming days - he has been hailed as an "absolute monster" in the media - but the best outcome for all parties could be to see him head off for a new challenge at a key point in his career.