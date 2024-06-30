Manchester United are believed to have opened talks with a £60m-rated Euro 2024 star ahead of a summer move to Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils simply must kick on after a disappointing 2023/24 season, even though it culminated in them winning the FA Cup after a superb victory over Manchester City in the final at Wembley. Erik ten Hag may need to improve in the Premier League after the backing from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, and fresh faces could be needed in order for his team to find another gear.

The United manager has reportedly personally held talks with Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, as they look to snap up the Dutchman ahead of next season. He could provide ideal competition for Rasmus Hojlund, who is still maturing as a player and can't be relied on to start every week.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte is another player who has been linked with a move to the Red Devils in the current transfer window, being seen as an ideal foil for Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park. The Uruguayan is thought to be keen on making the move to Old Trafford.

Centre-back is another position that clearly has to be improved upon at United this summer, too, and Barcelona ace Ronald Araujo is seen as a strong option to bring in, and an even better addition than Zirkzee. If he doesn't come in, at least one other central defender is required, following the exit of Raphael Varane, with Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans arguably not representing elite options. Now, a new update has emerged regarding their pursuit of a player in that position.

Man United open talks with Euro 2024 star

Writing on X, the reliable Plettenberg claimed that Manchester United have now started talks with Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt over a summer switch, with the Bundesliga giants wanting £60m for his signature:

"We’ve been told that Manchester United have opened talks about Matthijs de Ligt on player‘s side now! Understand that MUFC have gathered more information about the 24 y/o in recent days as he can leave Bayern with a suitable offer as revealed. De Ligt, ready to leave Bayern and open to join ManUtd as he will not become the central defender No. 4 or 5. Still no contact between the clubs yet."

De Ligt has the talent to be a great signing for United, even though his stock may have fallen slightly since emerging as a prodigiously talented teenager at Ajax, who he helped reach the Champions League semi-finals back in 2018/19.

Still only 24 years of age, the Dutchman has now won 45 caps for the Netherlands, and he is part of his country's squad at Euro 2024. Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard has described him as a "monster", and he could be the perfect centre-back partner for Lisandro Martinez moving forward.

Matthijs de Ligt's 2023/24 Bundesliga stats Total Appearances 22 Starts 16 Goals 2 Assists 0 Clearances per game 2.4 Tackles per game 0.7 Pass completion rate 94%

There is a slight risk element in signing De Ligt, considering Bayern appear willing to sell him for a reason, but given his age, this feels more likely to be a success than signing an ageing player who is past his best - something United have done far too often in recent years.