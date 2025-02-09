A "world-class" player who has matched Amad Diallo this season is seen as a reported summer transfer target for Manchester United, according to a new report.

The Red Devils made it into the fifth round of the FA Cup on Friday evening courtesy of a dramatic late victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford.

United's 2-1 win may not have been the most convincing performance of the season, but Harry Maguire's last-gasp winner ensured that the reigning cup holders remain in the competition, meaning Ruben Amorim still has a chance of winning domestic silverware in his first season in charge.

In terms of possible incoming transfers for the Red Devils, RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons has been linked with a summer switch to the club. The Dutchman moved permanently from Paris Saint-Germain in the January window, but his new club are seemingly looking to move him on swiftly, cashing in on him in the process.

A new striker could also be high on United's agenda in the summer, due to Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling this season, and Crystal Palace marksman Jean-Philippe Mateta has been rumoured as an option to come in and bolster Amorim's squad.

Man Utd eyeing move for "world-class" star

According to a report from Spain, Manchester United have Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on their list of summer targets, seeing him as their most high-profile option to bring in.

Jonathan David, Jonathan Tah, Angel Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are the other players mentioned in the report, as they continue to eye up reinforcements at the end of the season.

Sane is a fantastic winger when he is fit and firing, proving to be an influential figure during his Manchester City days, winning two Premier League titles. He has since won a further three league titles at Bayern, while football talent scout Jacek Kulig once described him as a "world-class" footballer:

This season, Sane has matched Diallo for goals, with the pair both scoring six times in the league, and he has also chipped in with two assists in the German Bundesliga.

The Germany international is now 29 years of age and would demand big wages, so that is the main thing working against United making a move for him.

There is no guarantee that Sane's best years are ahead of him, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe now needs to adopt an approach where the Red Devils are signing players with potential over ageing figures who are big names.

That said, Sane could be available on a free transfer, with his current Bayern deal expiring once this season is done and dusted, and plenty of United supporters may not be moaning at the prospect of seeing him at Old Trafford next season.