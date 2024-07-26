In what could be a shrewd deal, Manchester United have reportedly "started discussing" a swap deal that would see Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave in favour of a possible upgrade this summer.

The Red Devils have already flexed their new-found muscles with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in charge of his first summer transfer window, welcoming both Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. But there could still be more to come before the new Premier League campaign gets underway against Fulham on August 16, given that rumours have since linked the Red Devils to the likes of Ivan Toney and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

There have also been rumours on the departure front, with Jadon Sancho unsurprisingly the biggest name among those. The winger, who has undeniably been a transfer flop since arriving for a reported £73m in 2021 may not be the only one heading for an exit, however. As things stand, Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United contract is set to expire next summer, allowing the right-back to leave Old Trafford in a free deal, unless a reported swap deal comes off.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and INEOS have "started discussing" a swap deal for Denzel Dumfries in what would see Wan-Bissaka head in the opposite direction to Inter Milan. The Dutchman, on around £50,000-a-week compared to Wan-Bissaka's £90,000-a-week, is set to be out of contract this time next year, which means that Inter could be in need of this deal just as much as those at Old Trafford.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “They're considering several players for that position. So it's true that some intermediaries started discussing this idea between Wan-Bissaka and Dumfries. It is not something very easy. So at the moment, it is not something advanced.

“But some intermediaries are trying to bring it to the table of both clubs and see what's going to happen. But again, it’s not that easy. Both players are out of contract next year, so this is why this idea started. Let's see what's going to happen between the clubs. Again, not something close or imminent.”

"Jewel" Dumfries could be an upgrade on Wan-Bissaka

Although Wan-Bissaka has done well to fight for his place in Erik ten Hag's side, it must still be said that the Red Devils would be far better suited to signing a more offensive option down the right-hand side if they are to become a team capable of permanently stepping onto the front foot. Whether it's Liverpool, Manchester City or, though to a lesser extent, Arsenal, the Premier League's best sides all deploy fullbacks capable of contributing going forward. Now, United may need to do the same.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Denzel Dumfries Aaron Wan-Bissaka Progressive Carries 50 30 Goals 4 0 Assists 4 2 Ball Recoveries 58 94

The numbers show that whilst Wan-Bissaka is better defensively, with a better ball recovery rate, but Dumfries' attacking output would make him an invaluable option. Described as a "jewel" by former Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Ibrahim Affellay, Manchester United would be taking a significant step towards the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City by swapping Wan-Bissaka for Dumfries this summer.