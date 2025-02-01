Manchester United have some exciting young talent in the first-team squad. One of their best players this term has been Amad. The Ivorian has been a pivotal player for Ruben Amorim so far, playing as either a wing-back or in the number ten role. So far this season, he has nine goals and seven assists in all competitions.

Another star youngster in the Red Devils squad is Kobbie Mainoo. Amorim has managed his minutes well this season, ensuring not to overplay him, something former boss Erik ten Hag was guilty of. Mainoo’s best performance of the season came away to FCSB on Thursday night in the Europa League, after he managed to score and assist in a 2-0 win.

United are now eyeing up a couple more young stars, Mathys Tel and Geovany Quenda, who could add to the quality that Amad and Mainoo give them.

Man Utd's pursuit of Tel and Quenda

It would be a bold move for Amorim’s side to bring in two premium talents in Europe. Tel is wanted by the Red Devils on loan, according to Florian Plettenberg, with fellow journalist Fabrizio Romano suggesting Tottenham Hotspur have had a £50m bid accepted by Bayern Munich, although the race is still open.

Although opportunities have been limited for Tel this term, he showed what he can do in the 2023/24 season. The Frenchman scored ten goals and provided six assists in 41 games, although he played the equivalent of just 16 games.

Quenda, who is valued at £33.4m according to David Ornstein, is wanted by the Red Devils next summer. The journalist suggests the 13-time Premier League champions are yet to make a formal offer but implies they are likely to make a move.

He was compared to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka by Sporting CP academy coach Fabio Roque. The youngster has two goals and six assists for Amorim’s former side this term, having played 34 times.

As good as these youngsters are, United might have someone even better in the first-team squad, who is actually worth even more than both of them combined.

The United star worth more than Tel and Quenda

The player in question here is United’s number 17, Alejandro Garnacho. It has been an exceptional rise to the top for the Red Devils “generational” star, as football statistician Statman Dave described him.

The Argentina international has played 121 times already for the English giants, despite being just 20 years of age. He has scored 23 times and registered 15 assists.

Perhaps his best goal for the club came against Everton, an incredible overhead kick which won him the Puskas award.

This season, the Red Devils attacker experienced a dip in form but still has eight goals and six assists in 35 games. It has been a tough campaign for United as a team, but Garnacho has still put in some impressive performances this term.

Garnacho stats by competition 2024/25 Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 22 3 1 Europa League 8 1 1 EF Cup 3 3 3 Community Shield 1 1 0 FA Cup 1 0 1 Stats from Transfermarkt

There has been talk of the winger departing Old Trafford in the January transfer window. Romano reported earlier in the month that Chelsea and Napoli were interested in signing the winger, although that seems unlikely at this stage of the window.