Over the years, Manchester United have prided themselves on having one of the best academies in world football, with the club constantly producing new talent year on year.

From the Class of 92 to players such as George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton, the talent is endless and a real key to their huge success in European football over multiple decades.

Kobbie Mainoo is the latest star to break through from Carrington and make an impact on the first team, even earning a call-up to the England national side for Euro 2024 - an incredible feat for a youngster in his first professional campaign.

However, the club have often turned to the transfer market to push the club forward in recent years, spending big on players who have failed to make an impact at Old Trafford.

Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba are just two examples of the poor business conducted in the window, but after the added investment from INEOS, there’s hope that the days of scattergun investment are a thing of the past in Manchester.

They’ve wasted no time in making their mark at United, already making two huge additions ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Manchester United’s transfer activity

Erik ten Hag’s side only managed to achieve a measly eighth-placed Premier League finish last season, with investment desperately needed to catapult the Red Devils back towards Champions League contention.

Striker Joshua Zirkzee has already arrived from Bologna for a fee in the region of £35m, adding needed firepower at the top end of the pitch.

The Dutchman registered 11 goals in his 34 Serie A outings last season, scoring more league goals than any United player during the same time period.

Ten Hag’s side have also added defender Leny Yoro to the squad, joining from French side Lille after registering an impressive 32 appearances in Ligue 1 despite being the tender age of just 18.

The club have needed reinforcements at the back after the departure of Raphael Varane, with high expectations on the youngster to make an immediate impact alongside Lisandro Martínez at the heart of United’s defence.

The Red Devils have also been constantly linked with a move for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer, but, despite personal terms being agreed with the Uruguayan, no deal is close for him to move to the North West.

However, despite the respective big-money transfers and rumours, the club currently employ one talent who is valued higher than the latter duo of Yoro and Ugarte.

Marcus Rashford’s market value in 2024

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over eight years since Marcus Rashford made his Manchester United first-team debut against Midtjylland in the Europa League, making an immediate impact, scoring two goals.

He’s since cemented his place in the first-team at Old Trafford, featuring over 400 times, scoring on 131 occasions - an average of one goal every three games.

Whilst he endured a tricky campaign last time around, scoring just eight goals in all competitions, he’s been a fantastic player for the club, demonstrating the quality of the club’s incredible academy.

Rashford, who’s been dubbed a “future legend” of Manchester United by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has seen a huge increase in his market value as a result of his form for the club over the years, with the 26-year-old now deemed to be worth £80m, according to reports.

Rashford's Season Stats in the last five years Season Games Goals Assists 23/24 43 8 5 22/23 56 30 10 21/22 32 5 2 20/21 57 21 13 19/20 44 22 10 Via Transfermarkt

His current value is higher than the £52m new addition in Yoro, while transfer target Ugarte is also said to command an asking price of roughly £59m.

Whilst he’s divided opinion in recent months, Rashford has been a hugely successful academy graduate and one that deserves more plaudits than he’s received over the past couple of years.

Whilst his cutting edge in front of goal has been lacking over the last 12 months, he still has the ability to play a huge part under Ten Hag during the INEOS era, with the club potentially living to regret any sale of the 26-year-old.