The discussion of ticket prices is perhaps one for another day, but Manchester United supporters have rightly condemned the recent announcement regarding the rise in costs at the Theatre of Dreams, with the new INEOS regime so swiftly turning their backs on those who welcomed them in with open arms.

What remains particularly egregious is the preaching of PSR in relation to this, with it certainly not the Old Trafford faithful who opted to splash out £86m on Antony, or £70m on Casemiro. It is, however, the supporters who are now 'paying' for it.

It is the Red Devils' wretched recruitment record and scattergun transfer approach of recent times that has played its part in the looming spectre of financial constraints, with £600m notably spent under Erik ten Hag, only for the Dutchman to take the club no closer to Premier League title glory.

Far too often in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era - or more so, the Glazer era - have funds been spent unwisely in Manchester, with new boss Ruben Amorim, backed by the likes of Dan Ashworth and Omar Berrada, needing to oversee a new approach moving forward.

That said, there are perhaps mere glimpses that some positive moves have been made of late, providing Amorim with a nucleus to work with over the coming months and beyond.

Man Utd's best recent signings

Let's face it, it certainly isn't a long list.

On the whole, fans and pundits alike have largely looked to Bruno Fernandes as the only successful addition since the days of Ferguson, with club legend Gary Neville stating that the Portuguese playmaker is the only player who has "done more than I thought he would" since arriving at Old Trafford.

That said, one can also look to the reported fee of just £420k that was spent on a 16-year-old Alejandro Garnacho as particularly astute business, with the former Atletico Madrid asset already boasting 12 goals and assists in all competitions this season.

Equally, while the club did miss the chance to snap him up on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, the £47.2m spent on Andre Onana last year now looks like money well spent, with the Cameroon shot-stopper having arguably been United's "best player this season", in the words of journalist Steven Railston.

Perhaps the greatest coup rests in a move made this summer, however, with the decision to fork out just £12.8m on Noussair Mazraoui looking like something of a masterstroke.

Man Utd's £50m + star in the making

Signed as part of a double deal from Bayern Munich, alongside Matthijs de Ligt, the Moroccan was arguably the most low-key acquisition of the recent window, having been viewed as a needed replacement for the departing Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In the view of some - including treble winner Dwight Yorke - the former Ajax man wasn't actually an "improvement" on Wan-Bissaka, who only chalked up two goals and 13 assists in 190 games for the club. It's fair to say Mazraoui - who already has two assists in just 19 appearances - has proved any doubters wrong.

As the 27-year-old showcased in midweek against Bodo/Glimt, he is a truly classy operator wherever he is deployed, having teed up Rasmus Hojlund's first goal of the night, prior to also playing his part in the Dane's second, after producing a threaded, forward pass.

Silky smooth on the ball, but with that much-needed steel off it, it is no surprise that the versatile sensation is already earning rave reviews, having been described as a "10/10 every game" by Statman Dave.

On current evidence, Mazraoui looks to be the "bargain of the year" - as per writer Liam Canning - not least due to the fact that he's deemed to be a similar player to Arsenal's £50m star, Ben White, as per FBref.

White vs Mazraoui - 2024/25 PL stats Stat (per 90) White Mazraoui Non-penalty goals 0.00 0.00 Assists 0.13 0.10 Shot-creating actions 1.04 1.48 Pass completion 83.5% 86.2% Progressive passes 3.88 4.44 Progressive carries 0.52 1.28 Successful take-ons 0.00 1.68 Tackles 1.30 4.14 Interceptions 1.42 1.09 Blocks 0.78 1.18 Aerial duels won 1.30 1.88 Stats via FBref

As shown above, the two players both offer an outlet in an attacking sense and composure in possession - as shown in their progressive passes and pass completion record - but can also muck in defensively, with the United man ranking in the top 1% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for tackles made per 90.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Much like White - who can operate at centre-back, right-back or central midfield - Mazraoui's flexibility makes him such an asset for any manager in the dugout, with Amorim having thus far deployed him as a right-sided centre-back over the past week.

Described as an "incredible player" and the "future" of United by his new boss, the £135k-per-week machine looks set to buck the transfer trend at Old Trafford, should his current form be maintained.

As his impact has shown, it doesn't require big bucks to bring in quality additions, with that initial £12.8m fee likely to look almost laughable over the coming months and years. If the aforementioned White can fetch £50m, Mazraoui's value must surely sit at a similar level.