Manchester United’s start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign has been one to forget, with the club picking up just three points in their opening three fixtures.

It all appeared to be going to plan for Erik ten Hag’s side, beating Fulham 1-0 on the opening day, before back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Hove Albion and rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils have been backed heavily during the off-season, spending just shy of £200m on new talent, but as of yet, they have been unable to change the club’s fortunes.

Leny Yoro is the only new addition yet to feature this season after suffering a foot injury just days after his £59m move to Old Trafford, which could see him miss up to three months of action.

However, Ten Hag will still be hoping that one talent who produced numerous moments of magic last season can recapture the form that saw him become a first-team regular in the North West.

Alejandro Garnacho’s 2023/24 campaign for Man Utd

After breaking into United’s first-team during the 2022/23, academy star Alejandro Garnacho enjoyed his best professional campaign to date last season - featuring in 50 games for Ten Hag’s side in all competitions.

The Argentinian youngster registered 15 goal contributions across the campaign, including a phenomenal bicycle kick in the league victory against Everton at Goodison Park.

He finished the Premier League campaign with the third most combined league goals and assists at United, with only Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund registering more contributions during the 2023/24 campaign.

Garnacho’s subsequent form saw him earn a place at the Copa América with Argentina, where the 20-year-old only made a singular appearance.

However, despite his form over the last 12 months, he’s valued lower than one star who’s been a consistent performer during a tricky period for United.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the worldwide astronomical rises and falls of player transfer values.

Alejandro Garnacho’s market value in 2024

Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of United’s key players in recent months, featuring in 36 of the club’s 38 Premier League matches during the 2023/24 campaign.

The “elite” Portuguese full-back, as described by Statman Dave, has showcased his versatility, operating at both right and left-back in recent times - becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet for Ten Hag at the back.

The 25-year-old is entering his eighth season as a United player following his £19m move from Porto back in 2018 under Jose Mourinho, with his market value soaring as a result of his excellent displays at Old Trafford.

Highest valued players at Manchester United (2024/25) Player Market value Marcus Rashford £56.4m Rasmus Hojlund £51m Bruno Fernandes £50m Diogo Dalot £40m Alejandro Garnacho £35.7m Stats via Football Transfers

Dalot is now valued at £40m, as per Football Transfers, with his subsequent figure higher than that of attacking star Garnacho who’s still only valued at £35.7m despite his recent success in the club’s first-team.

Whilst defensively Ten Hag’s side hasn’t been good enough, Dalot can pride himself on his recent displays, winning the third most tackles per 90 of any player in the United squad last season.

In a time period where many of the club’s new additions have been a waste of money, the full-back has proven to be a rare success story, looking worth every penny of the transfer fee the club paid for him six years ago.

The club and fanbase will be hoping that he can continue to develop on the same trajectory, helping others around him to reach the high standards that he’s set as the club looks to turn around their below-par start to the new campaign.