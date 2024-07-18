Last season Manchester United had immense difficulties in defence. Remember that 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Crystal Palace? The 3-3 draw with Coventry? Another four goals conceded to Chelsea?

It's easy to see why Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co see that as an area where the Red Devils need new recruits.

Raphael Varane has left, Jonny Evans has signed a new deal and there is hope that Lisandro Martinez will be able to stay fit this time around.

Anything is better than Casemiro at the back, right? Well, they're set to avoid that eventually with the signing of one or two centre-backs.

The latest on Man Utd's hunt for a new defender

Matthijs de Ligt has been one of United's primary targets this summer and according to reports from GIVEMESPORT, talks are ongoing with Bayern Munich regarding a transfer.

The player would like to move and it wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up at Old Trafford before the deadline.

Most expensive defenders ever Player Price tag 10. Achraf Hakimi £60.9m 9. Marc Cucurella £63m 8. Ruben Dias £65m 7. Lucas Hernandez £68m 7 = Matthijs de Ligt £68m 5 = Wesley Fofana £75m 5 = Virgil van Dijk £75m 3. Matthijs de Ligt £77.1m 2. Josko Gvardiol £77.6m 1. Harry Maguire £80m Valuations via TEAMtalk.

However, he's not the only central defender who could be snapped up by new Sporting Director Dan Ashworth.

Leny Yoro has been another star on the lips of supporters over the last few weeks and a deal is now finally on the verge of being completed.

United had agreed a deal worth £52m with Lille last week but it was initially thought that the player was holding out for a move to Real Madrid. Nothing was forthcoming from the Spanish giants and as such, he looks happy to move to England.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reported on Wednesday morning that he is set to fly to the UK for a medical as United look to conclude a move.

Yoro will no doubt strengthen this United backline but it wasn't all doom and gloom in defence last season for United, with a certain Diogo Dalot enjoying an impressive campaign.

Diogo Dalot's transfer value in 2024

Signed by Jose Mourinho for just £19m back in 2018, Dalot has had to wait patiently in the wings to become a mainstay at Old Trafford.

During his debut campaign, he featured in just 16 Premier League games. Once again struggling to make a breakthrough in 2019/20, appearing in just four league matches, he moved on loan to Milan.

Still, after his time in Italy, things didn't come too easy for the full-back. Indeed, it wasn't until the 2023/24 campaign that we finally saw the Portuguese demonstrate true consistency.

Dalot played 36 times in the league, scoring twice and registering three assists. Those are certainly decent numbers from a full-back.

In a torrid season for Erik Ten Hag's men, the defender was a beacon of light and was ultimately given the fine achievement of being named the club's Players' Player of the Season for 2023/24. Acknowledged as the best player in the team by his peers, there is no better mark of honour.

So, what's he worth now? Well, just a bit more than the fee United are set to pay for another fine defender in Yoro.

According to CIES Football Observatory, the 25-year-old is now estimated to be valued at a peak price of £62m.

How does that compare to the aforementioned De Ligt too? Well, according to reports, his asking price stands at £42m. That's quite the fall from the £68m fee Bayern paid for his services.

So, while the Dutchman's valuation has fallen, Dalot's has risen to new heights. From that initial £19m price, the Portugal international has seen his value soar by 226%. They've certainly struck gold on this one.