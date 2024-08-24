Manchester United have strengthened across the board this summer, but there's one prominent transfer thread yet to have been conclusively wrapped up.

Manuel Ugarte did not enjoy the most auspicious of debut campaigns, signing for Paris Saint-Germain from Sporting Lisbon in a £51m deal last summer, but the 23-year-old has attracted Old Trafford's attention due to his steely skillset and wide expanse of growth still ahead.

He no doubt has a tough journey ahead, but then Ugarte has all the properties to establish himself as a leading player in the Premier League.

Why Manuel Ugarte could succeed at Man United

As per Fabrizio Romano, United are closing in on signing Ugarte; at this stage, it would be a surprise to all parties if a deal were to fall through.

Transfer talks between the two outfits have been protracted but a resolution is indeed close, with a loan move with an obligation to buy suggested as one possible solution. Ugarte, for his part, is desperate to journey to the Theatre of Dreams.

He's also a high-class distributor, ranking among the top 6% of central midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, as per FBref. Sure, he's not the most expansive with his passing, but a crisp and secure body in the centre is exactly what the Red Devils need.

Manuel Ugarte: Ligue 1 Stats 23/24 Statistics (*per game) # Matches (starts) 25 (21) Goals 0 Assists 2 Touches* 67.6 Pass completion 91% Key passes* 0.6 Ball recoveries 7.2 Tackles* 3.9 Interceptions* 1.6 Total duels won* 6.4 (53%) Stats via Sofascore

By adding him to the mix and providing an upgrade on Casemiro, the likes of Kobbie Mainoo could operate with greater freedom, while Bruno Fernandes could be more secure in his all-encompassing creative dominance.

All this, in turn, would spill over to Ten Hag's frontline, where centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund might finally receive the service that his prolific quality deserves.

Despite a testing debut campaign in Greater Manchester, the young Dane has actually seen his market value shoot up after United paid £72m to Atalanta for his signature, and one can only imagine how far he might rise if Ugarte's arrival issues the desired chain reaction.

Rasmus Hojlund's market value in 2024

According to CIES Football Observatory's player valuation model, Hojlund currently boasts a maximum market price of £103m, bearing testament to his prodigious potential and indeed just how well-regarded he is.

This would place him some £52m above Ugarte, who might end up joining on an initial loan but would later cost a €60m (£51m) figure.

Last year, he scored ten goals from 30 matches in the Premier League despite blanking until Boxing Day, also proving to be a shining light from United's bleak Champions League campaign, bagging five goals from six outings.

To back up that point about an absence of service, Man United ranked joint-12th in the Premier League last season for big chances created, alongside Bournemouth, so Hojlund really did struggle to find the kind of support he needed to perform at his apex.

Once predicted to become a "monster" of a striker by Reading head coach Ruben Selles, Hojlund proved that he could score goals despite his young years and lack of playmaking support.

Now, United are moving up a gear or three, and he could now grow into one of the continent's star strikers.