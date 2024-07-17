One of the biggest debates in English football is which club has the best academy. Manchester United’s esteemed Carrington academy is one that has produced some legendary players, and some of the Premier League’s top players at the moment revived their footballing education there.

Three of the most notable academy players currently on United’s books are Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. Rashford has represented the Red Devils on 402 occasions and has scored 131 times so far. Garnacho and Mainoo both won the FA Youth Cup in 2022 and just two years later were both goalscorers as United lifted the FA Cup at Wembley over Manchester City.

In fact, the Citizens are another academy that can boast some excellent products. The most notable two are Phil Foden and Cole Palmer. Both represented Pep Guardiola’s side, with Palmer now plying his trade at Chelsea and Foden still a key player at the club.

Two London academies, Chelsea’s Cobham and Arsenal’s Hale End, have also produced some excellent players. The best current examples include Mason Mount, a Cobham graduate, and Bukayo Saka, who came through at Hale End.

In total, United boast nine academy graduates in their squad. However, rumours have been circling this week that one of those could depart Old Trafford during the transfer window.

Man Utd academy graduate could leave

The Carrington graduate in question here is Scotland international Scott McTominay. The 27-year-old midfielder has played an important role under Erik ten Hag so far during his time as manager but could leave the club this summer.

According to CaughtOffside, the Red Devils could cash in on McTominay this summer. The report suggests that one club in England and another in Europe are interested in signing the Scot.

One is West Ham United, who are rumoured to be preparing to 'open talks again' for the United number 39. The club in Europe are believed to be Galatasaray, who would prefer a loan move for the midfielder.

Recently, their vice-president Ibrahim Hatipoglu confirmed the club’s interest, explaining that Galatasaray 'are interested in a player from the Premier League and Manchester United'.

McTominay’s transfer value in 2024

In 43 games in all competitions last season, McTominay found the back of the net on ten occasions, registering three assists along the way.

McTominay stats by competition 2023/24 Competition Games Minutes Goals Assists Premier League 32 1892 7 1 Champions League 6 502 2 1 FA Cup 5 381 1 1 Stats from Transfermarkt

In the words of Danny Murphy, he has been "a nightmare to play against" at times, scoring some vital strikes in 2023/24. That included two in stoppage time against Brentford to help United come from behind and win 2-1 and first-ever Champions League goal away to the club that now wishes to sign him, Galatasaray.

As a result, his transfer value has spiked considerably. According to reports, the Scotland international is now valued at £29m by his club. Interestingly, that is more than one of the Premier League’s most exciting midfielders Adam Wharton.

The young Crystal Palace midfielder is worth slightly less, at £17m as per Football Transfers, a few months on from when the Eagles signed him from Blackburn Rovers.

Why is this relevant? Well, the newly-capped England international has been linked with United in recent days and could coincidentally arrive as McTominay's dream replacement, sliding in alongside the equally as talented Kobbie Mainoo. The teenager is now valued at £20m by Football Transfers, although it's safe to say both players would fetch a bit more than that when accounting for inflation in the modern game.

Although Wharton would be a superb signing for the Red Devils, there is no doubting the unique profile that McTominay brings to the squad. Described as a "physical monster" by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he's certainly more of a box-crasher, as evidenced by his goal tally for Ten Hag's side last term.

Despite that, selling him represents pure profit, given he is an academy graduate. That money could be reinvested into other areas of the squad - such as the Palace midfielder - who would better fit the manager's game model and ideas.

For a potential fee of around £29m, it is perhaps too good of a deal for United to turn down. There is no doubt that McTominay has been a wonderful servant to United, but his sale could help improve the squad for the season ahead. They have already struck gold by raising an academy graduate to regular first-team football but a big sale wouldn't go amiss.