What will Manchester United do during the January transfer window? Well, it is clear they need reinforcements, given the Red Devils sit 13th in the Premier League with just 26 points to their name so far this term. Their form has been poor, winning just one of their last five games in the top flight.

So, incomings do seem likely for the Red Devils. Patrick Dorgu is one player who is linked with a move to the club, from Italian side Lecce. In terms of attacking additions, Matheus Cunha has been linked to a move to Old Trafford again in the past few days and could leave Wolverhampton Wanderers this month.

Cunha has not been the only attacker linked with a potential move to Old Trafford before the window slams shut at the start of February.

Man United’s attacking target

The Red Devils have been linked with English winger Jamie Gittens in recent days. On the 19th of January, United were believed to be 'seriously interested' in the Borussia Dortmund star, according to Florian Plettenberg. English side Chelsea, and German giants Bayern Munich were also believed to be interested in a move, which could happen in the summer.

It is easy to see why a host of the biggest clubs in Europe, including United, are considering making a move for Gittens. He has been sensational for Dortmund this term, with 11 goals and five assists in 26 games in all competitions.

There is one competition in which the Englishman, who is yet to win a cap for his country, has excelled. The 20-year-old has put on a real show in the Champions League, with four goals and an assist in six games, including a strike away to Real Madrid.

Given his impressive performances this term, it is perhaps no surprise that Gittens is now worth around £38m according to Football Transfers' expected transfer value (xTV) model. However, United actually have an attacker worth even more, and they may want to hold on to him.

The Man United star who is worth more than Gittens

The player in question here is Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine has impressed during his time at United so far since breaking through from the academy. He has 23 goals and 14 assists in 118 games for the Red Devils.

Perhaps the most impressive season from the Argentina international was the 2023/24 campaign. Despite being just 19 years of age, he played with lots of maturity, scoring ten goals and grabbing five assists in 50 appearances.

This term has not been as easy for the winger. He has been a bit part player under new boss Ruben Amorim, in total featuring 32 times. He has eight goals and five assists to his name, an impressive record and not far off Gittens, although he has managed just three goals and one assist in the Premier League.

Garnacho stats by competition this season Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 21 3 1 Europa League 6 1 0 Carabao Cup 3 3 3 Community Shield 1 1 0 FA Cup 1 0 1 Stats from Transfermarkt

Some of his underlying numbers via FBref have also been impressive over the past year or so. Garnacho, a confident ball-carrier who will drive at defenders, averages 5.84 progressive carries and 3.4 carries into the penalty box per game. That ranks him in the top 8% and 5% of wingers across Europe’s big five leagues respectively.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

So, with that in mind, it might come as a shock to see he is linked with a big-money move away from Old Trafford. As per the Mail, both Chelsea and Napoli are interested in a deal, that could cost them upwards of £65m.

Interestingly, United’s valuation of their star winger is £28m more than Gittens’ expected market value, which perhaps suggests the Red Devils should keep him around instead of moving him on. After all, football statistician Statman Dave believes he is a "generational" talent.

It will be fascinating to see what decision United take on the future of Garnacho. He is clearly a talented player, with copious amounts of money, but at that price, United might not be able to keep hold of him.