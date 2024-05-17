Bruno Fernandes. A true leader who knows exactly what it means and takes to wear the Manchester United shirt.

On his Man of the Match debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, it was obvious that the 29-year-old was destined to lead the side out the Old Trafford tunnel, and since then, he’s gone from strength to strength.

In truth, there simply aren’t enough superlatives in the dictionary to describe how priceless the Portuguese magnifico is to the Red Devils, with his 144 goal contributions in 231 matches speaking for itself.

From the fans' perspective, the captain is without doubt the Red Devils' most valuable player, but CIES Football Observatory says otherwise, with one player in particular now worth the same as Fernandes.

Scott McTominay’s United career

Since making his debut against Arsenal back in 2017, Scott McTominay has developed into a reliable first-team player for Man Utd.

Although amongst the fanbase he resembles a Marmite player, it’s no coincidence that every manager has utilised the Scot, being a favourite of Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and now Erik ten Hag.

The midfielder has racked up an impressive 250 appearances for his boyhood club, becoming known for being a "monster,” as dubbed by the Norweigan boss, standing at 6 foot 4.

As he reaches the peak of his career, McTominay has developed into a clutch player for the Red Devils, and this upturn in influence has seen his market value skyrocket.

Scott McTominay’s value in 2024

This season, McTominay has been enjoying his most successful campaign so far on a personal level, despite only starting 17 Premier League matches.

Operating mainly as a box-crashing number eight, the number 39 has found a new lease of life in his new role, which enables much more positional freedom.

The Scotland international has shown up multiple times when it matters most, notably scoring crucial goals against Brentford and Aston Villa to turn two points into six.

With one game left in the league season, the midfielder has netted seven goals, which makes him United’s joint-third-highest scorer. It’s also his best return of his career thus far, surpassing his four-goal 2020/21 campaign.

Man Utd's PL Top Scorer's Market Value Player (goals) Value Bruno Fernandes (10) £51m Rasmus Hojlund (9) £86m Alejandro Garnacho (7) £86m Scott McTominay (7) £51m Marcus Rashford (7) £86m Via CIES' Football Observatory & Sofascore

His upturn in performance has clearly had an impact on his value, as he’s now among the most valuable players in the entire United squad.

McTominay’s worth stands at an impressive £51m, which remarkably is the same as Fernandes’, who is the Red Devil with the most goals and assists this season.

One reason why the academy graduate is worth so much is simply due to the fact that he’s a goalscoring midfielder, a rather rare-to-come-by profile in the market.

Furthermore, he’s showcased his leadership qualities when called upon, wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of the Portuguese number eight, which is another desirable trait.

Overall, it’s quite clear that United truly hit the jackpot on McTominay, who cost the club £0, and if he continues to perform, his worth is only going to head in one direction.