Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have held talks over a move to sign a £63m Brazilian ahead of Arsenal, according to a new report.

Man Utd targeting striker signing

Ratcliffe and INEOS are now officially into their first summer transfer window in charge of sporting decisions at Old Trafford and have already made a big decision.

The club decided to stick with Erik ten Hag as manager, with Ratcliffe recently explaining that call. “The coach isn't the central issue at Manchester United”, Ratcliffe said on keeping Ten Hag.

“It’s a sports club. It needs to be competitive, it needs a degree of intensity, but with a supportive side to it because you are dealing with players who are relatively young. It hasn’t had that type of environment historically.”

With the club’s attention now on the transfer window, Ratcliffe has already hinted that United need two of three summer windows to complete a rebuild.

"I don't think the solution is to buy an Mbappe. We are more grassroots than that. One player is not going to solve the problem at Manchester United. The first thing we need to do is build a balanced squad and ultimately maybe top it off with one or two players like Mbappe. It will take two or three summer windows to get to a better place."

This summer, a centre-back and striker appear to be at the top of their to-do list at this moment in time. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has been at the top of the defensive wishlist, whereas a number of attacking targets have been on the club’s radar.

Bologna striker Joshua Zirzkee is one of those, with Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg stating there is a good chance Man Utd can hijack AC Milan’s deal to sign the Netherlands international.

Lille’s Jonathan David is another target, with talks advancing for the Canada international, who is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs.

There was also noise around Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, with Ratcliffe reportedly willing to double his wage at Old Trafford to £120,000-a-week. Now, a new update has emerged on the Molineux star.

According to CaughtOffside, Man Utd have now held talks with Cunha’s agents ahead of a possible move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have received information about a potential deal, with the Brazilian also wanted by Arsenal. Wolves are demanding €75m (£63m) to sell the forward, and it remains to be seen if United and Ratcliffe are willing to pay such a big price.

Cunha, Zirkzee and David appear to be the three main attacking targets to rival Rasmus Hojlund next season, with the Wolves star more expensive than David and Zirkzee who could cost around £30m and £34m respectively. It’ll be interesting to see if United can secure the services of one of the three attacking names mentioned, with a deal for Cunha once again one to watch.