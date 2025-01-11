Manchester United are hoping that the worst of their bad form is now firmly behind them. It has not been easy for Ruben Amorim so far, with the Portuguese boss now 12 games into his tenure at Old Trafford.

In that time, the Red Devils have won just four games, drawing twice and losing six. They have struggled defensively, conceding more goals than they have scored, specifically 23 conceded compared to 19 scored.

Yet, the foundations are beginning to be laid. Jamie Carragher pointed out after United’s 2-2 draw away to Liverpool that it was “almost a win for the manager in terms of his system”, and there are early signs of positive strides.

Adding some attacking firepower to this side could be what United need and they have been linked with someone who could do just that.

Man United targeting new attacker

The player in question here is Paris Saint-Germain and France attacker Randal Kolo Muani. It seems almost certain that the 26-year-old will depart the French capital this winter, but the destination currently remains to be soon.

However, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany, a move to the Red Devils is “becoming more concrete’ this January, with the English club "now determined to do everything possible to secure his transfer" soon. Indeed, Plettenberg revealed that "direct negotiations" have already taken place.

However, they are not the only club chasing the striker on loan with an option to buy. Premier League rivals Chelsea, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested, as are Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan.

Why Kolo Muani would be a good signing

It has been a really tough campaign so far in 2024/25 for Kolo Muani. The Frenchman has played just 14 games in all competitions, and a total of just scoring twice and registering one assist, all of which came in Ligue 1.

He started off the season in a really strong way, with a goal on the opening day of the season against Le Havre. Two games later, he got his second goal of the season, this time against Lille off the bench in a 3-1 win.

Despite what has been a tough season at PSG for Kolo Muani in 2024/25, he has shown he can be a deadly all-round attacker.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Firstly, his electric form for Eintracht Frankfurt earned him the £76.4m move to the French capital. He scored 26 goals and grabbed 17 assists in 50 games for the club.

For his country, the Frenchman has got a really strong record. In 27 caps so far, he has eight goals and four assists. That includes a goal on the biggest stages in both the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

Signing players from PSG, or at least whose last club was PSG, has worked out well for United in the past. This is going back further than Manuel Ugarte, for whom the jury is still out after only signing last summer.

Edinson Cavani was the last player to make United his next club after leaving the Ligue 1 outfit. He joined on a free transfer in 2020 after his contract expired and became a cult hero at Old Trafford despite playing his best football during lockdown when there were no fans.

The Uruguayan legend was a pure goalscorer, once described as a “genius” by another former United striker, Dion Dublin. He scored 19 times in 59 games for the English giants, grabbing six along the way.

His best season came in his first campaign for the club, 2020/21, where his 17 goals and five assists in 39 appearances helped United to the Europa League final and second place in the Premier League. It was certainly as good as Kolo Muani's first season at Frankfurt.

Kolu Muani debut season at Frankfurt vs Cavani debut season at United Stat Kolo Muani 2022/23 Cavani 2020/21 Games 46 39 Minutes 3634 2182 Goals 23 17 Assists 17 5 Stats from Transfermakrt

If Kolo Muani can get anywhere close to the numbers that the Red Devils’ former number seven put up, then he will surely earn himself cult hero status just like Cavani. He will certainly be hoping to make a potential move to United just as successful.

In fact, United might have a “future superstar” on their hands. That is what German legend Lothar Matthaus described him as during his time in Frankfurt.

If Kolo Muani can rediscover that form, he might well end up surpassing Cavani’s legacy at Old Trafford.