Manchester United have opened formal talks as they look to add their first signing of the summer, it has been reported.

Red Devils need reinforcements

Erik ten Hag's side are in need of additions this summer as they look to improve on a dire Premier League campaign last season, in which they finished eighth but were rescued somewhat by an impressive FA Cup success.

Reports claim that almost the entire squad have been put up for sale, with the exception of young trio Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, and there are plenty of departures expected this summer.

One key area that needs addressing is the heart of defence, with only Luton Town fielding more different centre-back partnerships last season than the Red Devils With that in mind, United are making the centre-back position a priority this summer, and to that end they have reportedly made strong progress.

United open formal talks for De Ligt

Now, it has been claimed that the Red Devils are pushing ahead with a move for Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who Ten Hag "really wants". The centre-back has fallen out of favour in Bavaria, with Eric Dier and Dayot Upamecano being preferred to the Dutchman by Thomas Tuchel and the club having already announced the arrival of Hiroki Ito this summer and still pursuing a move for Jonathan Tah.

It has opened the door for De Ligt's departure, and Manchester United are thought to be leading the race for his signature. As per ex-CBS journalist turned transfer insider Ben Jacobs, the Red Devils are now in "formal talks" with Bayern over a move for the Dutchman, with "initial discussions framed around a 40m euro package" (£34m), a fee significantly less than had previously been touted.

Though the fee may seem modest, the Red Devils will also have to find an agreement with De Ligt, who currently takes home a massive £261,000 a week in Bavaria, a sum that would put him among Manchester United's top earners.

Manchester United's top earners Player Weekly wage Casemiro £350,000 Marcus Rashford £300,000 Mason Mount £250,000 Bruno Fernandes £240,000 Antony £200,000

However, the club have already freed up a combined £500,000 a week in wages this summer by virtue of letting Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial both leave, with the pair taking home £250,000 per week each during their time at the Theatre of Dreams.

De Ligt could prove a perfect fit for the Red Devils, with Ten Hag a big fan of the defender from the time they spent together at Ajax, while he has also attracted praise from Manchester City man Nathan Ake.

“It's amazing what he is doing at the moment", Ake explained back in September 2023. “He's quick, strong for his age, very good in the air and on the ball he is very good. He scores so many from set-pieces so he's got a lot of the same attributes as Van Dijk."

A deal struck at half the price of that touted for Jarrad Branthwaite could prove to be one of the best bits of business Manchester United have managed in a long time.