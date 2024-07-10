With their deal to sign Joshua Zirkzee seemingly edging closer and closer, Manchester United have now reportedly held internal talks about welcoming another attacking addition this summer.

Man Utd transfer news

Even without an official new signing through the door as of yet, Manchester United have been stealing the headlines in recent weeks for their potential transfer business. The Red Devils have been linked with both Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt in recent weeks and both players have reportedly given the green light to complete moves to Old Trafford once an agreement is reached with their respective clubs.

They are two Dutchmen some United fans may get the chance to see up close in England's Euro 2024 semi-final clash against the Netherlands if they feature, while their interest shows that those at Old Trafford certainly aren't messing around this summer. Zirkzee, in particular, has the potential to become an important player under Erik ten Hag, who must ensure that his attack is revived ahead of next season.

Too often in the last campaign, the Manchester United manager was left watching a disjointed frontline unable to show any signs of threatening, even against those in the Premier League's bottom half. Now, however, he looks likely to welcome Zirkzee to help boost that attack - and he may even get one more forward through the door.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have held internal discussions about signing Ivan Toney from Brentford this summer. The England international has been tipped to leave the Bees for some time and may now finally get his move.

That said, it remains to be seen just how much Brentford demand for their forward, who was once reportedly valued at £100m. Whether United are in a position to spend such money if that remains their asking price is currently unknown, especially after potential deals for Zirkzee and De Ligt.

"Amazing" Toney would become Man Utd star

Manchester United's recent history of big-money signings suggests that they ought to be more careful in the transfer market, but Toney is not one they should need to worry about flopping if they push for a deal this summer. The Brentford star is rarely fazed, as proved by his ice-cold penalty in England's recent shootout win against Switzerland. And a move to Manchester United could only likely take his rise to stardom to another level next season.

However, Thomas Frank may not be too keen to lose his star striker, having previously told the official Brentford website: "Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects.

"The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing. He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team. He’s remarkable.

"I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group.

"He’s got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of all the players, and every staff member. Ivan trains well and he’s clearly the number two striker in England, that’s proven by his goals and performances."