Despite talks seemingly ongoing regarding Manuel Ugarte, Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention towards an alternative option before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Man Utd transfer rumours

The Red Devils have only welcomed two arrivals so far this summer, but in Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, Erik ten Hag has two solid, fresh options to boost his side. The Dutchman will, however, have to wait to see Yoro in Premier League action after the big-money defender suffered an ill-timed injury in the middle of United's pre-season.

As the Premier League campaign approaches in a matter of weeks followed by transfer deadline day at the end of the month, those at Old Trafford are still seeking a defensive midfielder. And despite talks seemingly ongoing regarding Paris Saint-Germain's Ugarte, Manchester United could yet turn to an alternative option.

According to journalist Duncan Castles, Manchester United have held internal talks to sign Sander Berge from Burnley this summer, with the midfielder looking to leave the Championship before deadline day. Castles told the Football Transfers podcast, relayed by GiveMeSport that internal talks have been held at Old Trafford regarding Berge, should Ugarte not arrive.

"Another individual who I don't think has been mentioned at all as a candidate for Manchester United, but who I'm told they are discussing as an option should the Ugarte deal not go through is Norway international Sander Berge.

"He's 26 years of age, he will almost certainly leave Burnley this summer having only joined them last summer when they were promoted to the Premier League. He does not want to play in the Championship again having first come to England with Sheffield United in January 2020.

"It's an interesting option. I think a different style to Ugarte, certainly a taller player. Probably more elegant in the midfield, but very good at retaining possession, distributing possession. Obviously has Premier League experience, and would definitely be cheaper than Ugarte. Burnley need to sell players to balance the books and they're obviously targeting the sale of players like Berge, of players who are unhappy and unlikely to go to the Championship.

"There are other clubs interested in Berge I'm told, a couple of Champions League qualifiers, one in Spain and one in Italy, so he's an individual to pay attention to. A surprise option for United, but one they may go for if they can't get a resolution with PSG and who would be a cheaper option and allow them to allocate some money to other areas of the team."

"Elegant" Berge is Premier League quality

A potentially cheap alternative to Ugarte, it's no surprise that Berge is looking to avoid a season in the Championship and instead secure his stay in the Premier League. Having joined Burnley last summer, it remains to be seen what their price tag for the midfielder is, but there's no doubt that Ten Hag could do with another midfielder.

Casemiro struggled last time out and has been linked with a move away this summer, only adding to the need for a player of Berge's Premier League experience to emerge as a serious option in Manchester.