Manchester United have held Old Trafford talks over a deal to sign a new Premier League star, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd eyeing Casemiro replacement

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are preparing for their first summer transfer window in charge of the Red Devils and have recently decided that Erik ten Hag will remain as manager heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

The full focus will now be on the transfer market, with a new centre-back and striker appearing to be of interest to Ratcliffe and Ten Hag. Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial will officially depart at the end of the month, and there have been plenty of rumours about Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Alongside a defender and forward, though, a midfielder could also be on the Old Trafford agenda, especially if Casemiro leaves. There have been plenty of rumours over an exit for the Brazilian, who has already said his Man Utd goodbyes following the FA Cup win over Manchester City.

Earlier this week, Romano said that Man Utd have been making enquiries over potentially signing a new midfielder: “I’m hearing that in the last 24-48 hours, [United] made some enquiries on the market over a new midfielder. They are exploring options in midfield especially in the case of Casemiro leaving, which remains a strong possibility.

“United are assessing options and have started to make moves to strengthen their midfield – we will see who it’s going to be and what United are going to do, but for sure they are going to be really busy in the next weeks, so keep an eye on potential new arrivals at centre-back, left-back, striker, and midfield.”

He didn’t mention any specific incoming names, until now.

Man Utd hold internal talks for West Ham’s Edson Alvarez

Taking to X on Wednesday evening, Romano once again stated that Man Utd are considering signing a replacement for Casemiro and have now held Old Trafford talks over a deal for West Ham United’s Edson Alvarez. Ten Hag is a fan of the Mexico captain, who is considered a “key player” at the London Stadium.

Alvarez made the move to England and West Ham in a £35m deal from Ajax last summer and went on to make 42 appearances in his first season for the Hammers, scoring two goals and providing two assists. The holding midfielder did pick up a whopping 17 yellow cards, which resulted in two separate Premier League suspensions and one in the Europa League.

FBref - Premier League 23/24 Edson Alvarez Casemiro Pass completion 85.6% 81.8% Interceptions 42 18 Clearances 81 71 Errors leading to a shot 0 1 Tackles in defensive third 47 43

As can be seen, Alvarez outshone Casemiro in a number of areas last season, so the 26-year-old, who made more than 100 appearances under Ten Hag at Ajax, could prove to be a shrewd signing. Whether or not the Red Devils firm up their interest with a bid remains to be seen, but it looks as if a deal is one to keep an eye on.