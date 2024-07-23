Manchester United have been linked with signing another former Erik ten Hag ace this summer as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Red Devils transfer policy changing

There has been significant change at Manchester United since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and perhaps the most drastic of those have been off the pitch. The club's staff have been restructured and new faces added in a bid to change the fortunes of the Premier League giants, who have not been top-flight champions in over a decade.

Jason Wilcox has arrived from Southampton to take up a Technical Director role, while Dan Ashworth is the club's new Sporting Director and Omar Berrada has arrived from Manchester City to become CEO of the Old Trafford outfit.

The upshot of this is that responsibility has been taken away from Ten Hag, who previously had strong input in transfer policy, a decision that saw the club ultimately shell out £86m on Antony in his first summer at the helm, chase deals for former Ajax pair Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, and sign Andre Onana.

Now, Ten Hag himself has admitted his role has changed, but suggested it to be for the best. “That basis has been greatly strengthened. A lot has been taken away from me in scouting and recruitment. That is necessary", the Manchester United boss explained.

“You need a very strong structure in scouting and transfer policy. I can only be happy that I have Dan [Ashworth], Jason [Wilcox] and Christopher [Vivell] at my side. The club has acquired incredible know-how and knowledge of the market that helps me."

Despite that, the latest reports suggest that he may be set for another reunion nonetheless.

Man Utd hold talks to sign another Bayern Munich defender

That comes as Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that "concrete talks" have taken place over a potential deal to sign Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui, with United "exploring" a move for the Moroccan.

The 26-year-old left Ajax the same summer as Ten Hag, making all of his 137 appearances for the Dutch side under the Manchester United boss and impressing enough to earn a move to Bayern Munich.

He earned early rave reviews from then-boss Julian Nagelsmann, who dubbed him "terrific" in his first months at the club. "Terrific! He had good attacking moments but also defended well. He has done exceptionally well and has more confidence in himself. He will start tomorrow and can show what he's capable of."

But the Moroccan is now down to the final two years of his £130,000-a-week deal at the Allianz Arena, and Plettenberg claims that he is free to leave Bavaria this summer.

Keen to make a switch to the Premier League, it is added that Bayern are "pushing" to get between €20m and €25m for his signature, but that the "most realistic price" is between €15m and €20m (£12.6m-£16.8m), though there is also interest from West Ham United.

Any move for Mazraoui could depend on the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is also being monitored by West Ham and whose departure could spark a move for a new right back and another Ten Hag reunion.