Manchester United have been in contact to sign an £85m defender who could end up replacing Harry Maguire, with the England international reportedly up for sale this summer.

Man Utd transfer rumours

The Red Devils end their 2023/24 season with an FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley, but after that, it promises to be a busy first summer for Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The new co-owner needs to make a decision on manager Erik ten Hag, whereas a number of players could be on the way out - Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane will definitely depart Old Trafford when their contracts expire.

Up to 21 players may exit in a mass exodus, so a number of new additions could be required. On the incoming front, United have reportedly launched an initial bid for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, whereas Ajax defender Jorrel Hato is also on the radar. Hato doesn’t seem to be the only defensive target, though, with an update emerging on another target.

Man Utd hold talks to sign Harry Maguire replacement

Another player who has been heavily linked with an Old Trafford exit this summer is Maguire. The centre-back cost United £80m back in 2019 from Leicester City, but according to recent reports, Ratcliffe and co are planning to sell Maguire for £20m, resulting in a huge £60m loss (75%).

Should Maguire join Varane in heading for the exit door, a replacement will be required, and by the looks of things, that man could be Benfica’s Antonio Silva, who has been phenomenal since breaking through from their famous Seixal academy, where he spent six years.

According to CaughtOffside in the last 48 hours, Man Utd have held talks over a deal to sign Silva. Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool have also made contact for the Portugal international, who has been selected to represent his country at Euro 2024 alongside United’s Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes.

Silva would like to move to a top club in England and would cost €100m (£85m). The 20-year-old has become a Benfica regular after progressing through their academy and has made 94 senior appearances for the club, 50 of which have come in the 2023/24 campaign.

Described as "silly good" by under-23 scout Antonio Mango, Silva has also come in for praise from former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen, who previously backed the defender to become a “legend”.

"At the beginning of the season he started playing with Morato, who is a very good player, but then, because of the injuries they had to put the kid Antonio Silva, but the boy will be a legend. If he keeps doing what he’s been doing, he has everything to be one of the best defenders in the world in a year or two."