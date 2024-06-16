Manchester United have expressed interest in signing a teenage sensation whom former manager Ralf Rangnick rates.

Man Utd transfer speculation

After an 8th-place finish in the Premier League and an FA Cup triumph last month, Manchester United have opted to keep Erik ten Hag on as their manager heading into the 2024/25 season. The Red Devils must now begin their on-field rebuild as new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims to return the Red Devils to the glory years of the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Related Man United express interest in summer deal for £260k-per-week star Manchester United could sign one of Erik ten Hag's former players this summer.

However, there looks set to be a shift in transfer policy under the new ownership, with United expected to target younger players and turn them into top stars, rather than spending big money on established names like they have done in the past with signings such as Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Angel Di Maria. Earlier this year, Ratcliffe was quizzed on whether he would rather United bring Mbappe to Old Trafford or INEOS sign two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, with the life-long United fan going on to emphasise the need to avoid huge transfer fees on established stars.

“I’d rather find the next Mbappe, rather than spend a fortune to buy success,” Ratcliffe said. “It’s not that clever, is it, buying Mbappe? In a way, anyone could figure that one out. But what’s much more challenging is to find the next Mbappe, or next Bellingham, or the next Roy Keane.”

Man Utd have recently been credited with an interest in signing forward Maximilian Beier, while they are also

keen on signing talented youngster Desire Doue. Both players fit the profile of the type of signing Ratcliffe is looking to make now he is heading up United's recruitment strategy.

Man Utd hold talks to sign prolific teenage forward Ralf Rangnick rates

Now, another rising star has been linked with a move to Old Trafford. The player in question is RB Salzburg teenager, Oghenetejiri Adejenughure. The 17-year-old striker is yet to play any senior football for Salzburg but enjoyed a prolific 2023/24 campaign at under-18 level, netting 16 goals across 20 ÖFB Jugendliga U18 league ties.

The teenager also scored four goals in four games at the U17 Euros this year and, as per The Daily Express, Man Utd have expressed an interest in signing him and have also held talks with the player's entourage.

All told, the hitman has scored eight goals in 12 games for Austria at U17 level and as per the report from The Express, former Manchester United and current Austria manager Rangnick has already earmarked Adejenughure as a player capable of making his way into the national team's senior set-up.

Along with United, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also believed to hold an interest in the striker, and it will be interesting to see what move the young sensation opts to make regarding his future.