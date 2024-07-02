It's been over two weeks since the transfer window officially opened, and while Manchester United are yet to make a permanent signing, they appear to be busy behind the scenes kicking off Sir Jim Ratcliffe's revolution.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League last season, and while there were disappointing performers across the pitch, veteran midfielder Casemiro's dramatic fall from grace was perhaps the most concerning.

So, it's unsurprising that, according to recent reports, the latest player touted for a move to Old Trafford could be the perfect replacement for the Brazilian great.

Manchester United transfer news

According to a recent report from transfers expert Fabrizio Romano via GIVEMESPORT, United are very keen on Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

In fact, the Italian has revealed that the two clubs have already discussed the player's future and that the door for him to leave this summer is open.

A separate report from the MailOnline late last week claimed that the Parisian outfit would be willing to sell the 23-year-old as long as they recoup the majority of the £51m they spent on signing him from Sporting CP last summer.

It remains to be seen if the French champions will demand the full £51m, but even if they do, signing Ugarte as the long-term replacement for Casemiro could prove to be a masterstroke by the United board.

How Ugarte compares to Casemiro

A year is a long time in politics, but it's a lifetime in football. Last May Casemiro was described as the signing of the season by Gary Neville, and in his defence, it wasn't an outlandish shout, as, from the date his surprise move from Real Madrid was announced in August 2022 to the end of that campaign, the five-time Champions League winner barely put a foot wrong.

However, last season, his performances dropped noticeably, and by the end of the campaign, Jamie Carragher was telling the incredibly experienced star to "call it a day" live on Sky Sports.

So, with that in mind, there are probably a plethora of defensive midfielders who would be an improvement on the 32-year-old, but Ugarte looks to be more than just any other six.

According to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the midfield "destroyer", as dubbed by respected data analyst Ben Mattinson, sits in the top 1% of midfielders for tackles, the top 4% for interceptions and the top 5% for passes completed, all per 90.

But how does he compare to the United man? When comparing their underlying numbers, it becomes increasingly obvious that the former Sporting man would be an upgrade.

Ugarte vs Casemiro Stats per 90 Ugarte Casemiro Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.06 0.23 Progressive Passes 3.91 5.15 Progressive Carries 0.78 0.54 Passing Accuracy 91.2 81.6 Shot-Creating Actions 1.63 1.93 Tackles 4.11 3.72 Tackles Won 2.35 2.34 Blocks 1.12 3.22 Interceptions 1.76 0.94 Successful Take-Ons 0.85 0.42 Ball Recoveries 8.14 6.32 All Stats via FBref for 23/24

For example, he comes out ahead in most metrics, including progressive carries, passing accuracy, tackles, tackles won, interceptions, ball recoveries and successful take-ons, all per 90.

In contrast, the former Real man edges it in statistics like non-penalty expected goals and assists, progressive passes, shot-creating actions and blocks per 90, but that is about it.

Ultimately, Casemiro is a modern-day great and enjoyed a fantastic first campaign in Manchester, but after last season, it is clear that he's past it, and at 23 years old and with some seriously impressive underlying numbers, Ugarte looks to be the perfect replacement.