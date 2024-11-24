Manchester United are believed to be having internal talks over the signing of a "versatile" player who won a major European trophy last season.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils now have a new manager in place in Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese no doubt keen to bring in footballers who suit his style of play in the coming transfer windows.

One player who has been linked with a move to United is Ousmane Diomande, who Amorim worked with at Sporting CP, making him one of their most important individuals. The centre-back is still only 20 years of age, and he potentially has a huge future in the game.

Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez has also emerged as a hugely exciting option for the Red Devils, with the 27-year-old standing out as one of Europe's most ruthless strikers in recent years. He has scored 135 goals in 297 appearances for Inter, as well as 32 in 70 caps for Argentina.

One Premier League player who has been linked with joining United is Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro, who has impressed for Spurs so far this season, proving to be a regular starter and providing both defensive resilience and attacking quality. Now, another individual has been mentioned as a target for the Red Devils.

Man United hold talks over signing "versatile" ace

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg on X, Manchester United are interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson, holding internal talks about a potential move for him:

Ederson could be exactly what United are looking for at the base of the midfield, with the 25-year-old providing the legs that Casemiro can seemingly no longer offer, certainly in comparison to his peak years.

The Atalanta ace won the Europa League with his current club last season, helping them beat much-fancied Bayer Leverkusen in the final, and South American football expert Tim Vickery has said of him:

"24-years-old, strong, well-built central midfielder. Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box. Strong personality as well. The first time I remember him was his professional debut really. He was thrown in the deep end in a big team called Cruzeiro, who were really on the slide. They were relegated in dreadful form and even in this bad context, he stood out, so a lot of virtues."

Ederson's Serie A stats this season Total Appearances 12 Starts 11 Minutes played 975 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass completion rate 88.1% Aerial duel wins per game 1.4 Interceptions per game 1.2

For too long, United's midfield has been far too easy to run through, with a lack of organisation and energy on show, but in Ederson, they would be signing a player who can make such a difference sitting in front of the defence, giving Amorim's side a more solid look immediately.