Manchester United are in the market to add a new central defender to Erik ten Hag's squad before the summer transfer window slams shut at the end of August. Experienced World Cup winner Raphael Varane is set to officially depart from Old Trafford at the end of the month, when his contract expires, and the Red Devils are on the lookout for a replacement for the French titan.

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite appears to be one of their top targets as they have already reportedly agreed personal terms with the English ace, on a contract that would be worth up to £170k-per-week.

The Manchester Evening News reported that the Red Devils placed an offer of £43m to sign the England international but it was swiftly rejected by the Toffees, whilst Fabrizio Romano revealed that they have 'no intention' of placing an 'acceptable' valuation on his head.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team have not given up on their pursuit of the towering colossus, however, if reports this week are to be believed.

Man United preparing new bid for colossal centre-back

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are planning to submit and a new and improved offer to sign the former PSV loanee this month. The report claims that the club's first offer was indeed turned down by the Premier League side but that has not deterred the English giants.

It states that the Toffees are holding out for a fee of £80m for the young defender this summer but United are 'hopeful' that they can agree a deal for 'far cheaper' due to financial issues surrounding Everton.

Football Insider backs up the claim that Branthwaite has already agreed personal terms with the club, which suggests that the 21-year-old star wants to make the move to Old Trafford.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not their improved offer will be enough to convince Sean Dyche's side to cash in on their prized asset.

Why Man United should sign Jarrad Branthwaite

Firstly, signing a 21-year-old defender who has already proven himself in the Premier League represents the chance for the club to have their next star centre-back for an entire decade. If all goes well, with performances and injuries, Branthwaite is at the age where he could be a key player for Ten Hag for many, many, more years to come.

His displays on the pitch for Everton during the 2023/24 campaign suggest that the potential is there for him to come in and catch the eye as a starting defender immediately too.

23/24 Premier League Raphael Varane (Man United) Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) Appearances 22 35 Tackles + interceptions per game 1.5 3.3 Clearances per game 3.9 4.5 Ball recoveries per game 3.0 5.2 Duel success rate 68% 68% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Branthwaite made far more defensive actions per game in comparison to Varane, who is now set to leave the club. They both won duels, on the deck and in the air combined, at the same level of efficiency, but the Everton defender, who was dubbed a "physical beast" by analyst Ben Mattinson, was significantly more active on the defensive end to protect his goal.

Therefore, he could come in as a fantastic, younger, replacement for the former Real Madrid legend if this new and improved offer is enough to secure his services this summer.