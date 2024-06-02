As Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to make his mark on the current Manchester United, the Red Devils have reportedly tabled an offer to sign a possible future star for Erik ten Hag this summer.

Man Utd transfer news

It's clear that there's plenty of work to do at Old Trafford this summer, with even Ten Hag's future still uncertain. The Dutchman saved an otherwise disappointing season by winning the FA Cup against rivals Manchester City, but that hasn't stopped the links with the likes of Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel from coming, as Ratcliffe weighs up his next move.

Away from the dugout, the headlines have been centred around United's search to replace the departing Raphael Varane. The Frenchman confirmed his exit at the end of the season and those at Old Trafford have been linked with names such as Antonio Silva and Ousmane Diomande ever since. Two young defenders, it seems as though Ratcliffe's reported new transfer policy is already underway.

That policy is seemingly set to continue in pursuit of another young talent too. According to The Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are "hopeful" of winning the race to sign James Overy after tabling an offer to the young right-back. Offering the 17-year-old a scholarship to join their famous academy, United are attempting to complete a deal that will see Ten Hag land a future star in the coming months.

If this season had any positive at Old Trafford, it was the progression of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, who went from the academy all the way to first-team standouts in a path that Overy could now follow if he completes a move to Manchester United this summer.

"Highly-rated" Overy can follow Mainoo path

With or without great success on the pitch, the one constant at United has been how they utilise their academy. Whether it be Wayne Rooney or Paul Scholes in the past or now Mainoo, Garnacho and Marcus Rashford, the Red Devils have historically turned towards their own when looking for options. And now Overy can look to take a similar path from the academy to the first team.

The youngster initially caught the eye of Premier League sides in a friendly for Perth Glory against West Ham United last summer and it seems as though that interest has only increased since he's arrived in England to play for Newton Abbot Spurs' first-team.

He's earned plenty of praise during the last year too, including from ExWHUEmployee, who told The West Ham Way when speaking about the Hammers' potential move last year: "I have been told by my sources that James Overy is currently on trial with our Academy. He is a highly rated right-back who impressed when playing against us for Perth Glory during our pre-season tour."

With the London club failing to seal their deal to sign Overy, however, United have reportedly swooped in to potentially welcome Overy in the coming months.