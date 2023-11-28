Manchester United have identified a "massive" Premier League player as their "number one target" in a key position in the January transfer window, according to a new update.

Man Utd targeting January signings

The Red Devils have suffered huge injury problems in defence this season, with Lisandro Martinez a long-term absentee who has been a big loss, given his influence since arriving from Ajax. Raphael Varane has also continued to struggle with fitness issues, while the likes of Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are others who have been unavailable at different times.

In fairness, Erik ten Hag's side have done well to tackle these problems, winning five of their last six Premier League games., despite having so many defenders out of contention. While Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have largely performed well of late, including in Sunday's 3-0 victory away to Everton, it is clear that reinforcements are needed at the back, with neither representing the future at Old Trafford.

United have been linked with various centre-back options in recent times, with Sporting CP youngster Goncalo Inacio one player who has emerged as a potential addition at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, a broader report has claimed that the Red Devils are prioritising the signing of a central defender in January.

Man Utd want Marc Guehi

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have made Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi their main January target in defence, seeing him a great option to boost Ten Hag's back-line.

"Man United are planning a January move for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, sources have told Football Insider. The centre-back, 23, is firmly on the radar of the Premier League giants ahead of the winter window.

"A senior source has told Football Insider that Guehi is the 'number one target' for United going into January. The club are keeping close tabs on the England international and doing background checks."

Guehi is someone who looks like a perfect centre-back choice for United in the January window, with the 23-year-old becoming such a consistent performer for Palace in recent years, arguably making Chelsea look foolish for deciding to sell him to the Eagles back in 2021.

The United transfer target is enjoying an excellent individual season once again in 2023/24, having a 89.3% pass completion rate across 12 Premier League appearances, as well as averaging 4.8 clearances, 1.4 aerial duels and 1.2 tackles per game in the competition.

Marc Guehi's key Premier League stats this season Total Pass completion rate 89.3% Clearances per game 4.8 Aerial duel wins per game 1.4 Tackles per game 1.2

Guehi could even feel that moving to Old Trafford increases his chances of featuring prominently for England at Euro 2024 next summer, potentially even taking Maguire's place in the Three Lions' starting lineup. He would be noticed more playing for one of the biggest teams in the country, and he could immediately come in as an upgrade on the former Red Devils captain.

The Palace ace has been hailed as both "massive" and an "absolute tank" by former Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik in the past, having played together for England's Under-21s, and at 23 years of age, he should only get better as the years pass, possibly even proving to be a key man at United for the next decade.