Erik ten Hag knows he needs to get results against Porto and Aston Villa this week or he could face the sack, and if he does, Manchester United have identified a potential manager who could help their youngsters grow, according to a new report.

Man Utd linked with several Erik ten Hag replacements

Defeat to Tottenham Hotspur plus other factors have resulted in Ten Hag coming under serious fire from supporters, pundits, and former players. He now faces two massive clashes against Porto and Villa, where defeats could see him depart in the international break.

This week, United have been linked with potential replacements, with Ruud van Nistelrooy backed to take over from Ten Hag, as he is already at the club working as an assistant manager. A former chief scout of United believes van Nistelrooy would be a “brilliant” fit at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan’s Simeone Inzaghi has emerged as an option for the Red Devils. The Italian is said to be under consideration should a change in the dugout occur, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe will discuss it with the Glazers, sporting director Dan Ashworth and chief executive Omar Berrada before deciding on his next move.

INEOS identify new target who can nurture Man Utd's youngsters

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United have placed Eddie Howe on their four-man managerial list should they decide to sack ten Hag. Ratcliffe is keen to appoint a British manager should a change need to be made, and he wants the “best of the British” at the club.

The report states that discussions are underway about who could replace Ten Hag, and Newcastle United’s Howe, along with Graham Potter, who is currently unemployed, are the leading candidates at this stage. It goes on to add that Gareth Southgate and Inzaghi are also admired by the Premier League side.

Howe is said to be well-regarded at United, and Ashworth now being at Old Trafford could also play a part in him moving to the club, given that he is said to have a “fractious” relationship with the Newcastle board. That relationship is said to have made United aware, but there remains caution when it comes to Howe, as he is among the favourites for the England job himself.

Eddie Howe's Premier League record Games 299 Won 109 Drawn 70 Lost 120

From an INEOS perspective, Howe is viewed as the manager who could “nurture” some of United’s most exciting young talents, while his experience in the Premier League with the Magpies also gives him an edge. However, getting the Englishman out of St. James’ Park would cost a lot, and Newcastle are likely to demand a hefty fee to release him from his contract just like they did with Ashworth.