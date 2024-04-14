Manchester United are believed to be in "concrete" talks to sign a “special” player who is on the verge of title glory this season, according to a new transfer update.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils continue to be linked with plenty of new signings ahead of the summer transfer window, during a period in which Sir Jim Ratcliffe will look to flex his muscles and make serious inroads in the market.

Centre-back is an area of the pitch that the focus appears to be on, with Lisandro Martinez arguably the only strong option there currently, and Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is seen as a target who could strengthen United at the back. He has won an average of 2.9 aerial duels across 19 Premier League appearances this season, not to mention 5.3 in three EFL Cup outings.

Erik ten Hag could also be eyeing a summer move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with the Frenchman able to join on a free transfer, which incidentally, also applies to Adarabioyo.

Bolstering the attack is something that couldn't go amiss, too, considering the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony have struggled for regular goals this season. VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has been backed to join United at the end of the campaign, having racked up an incredible tally of 25 goals in just 20 Bundesliga starts in 2023/24 to date.

Man Utd in talks for Jeremie Frimpong

According to a fresh report from Caught Offside, Manchester United have made contact with Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong over a move to Old Trafford, with "concrete" talks taking place with the player's entourage.

"Alonso and sporting director Rolfes are working on a shared future with Jeremie Frimpong. His contract until 2028 also contains an exit clause. The wing player can go for €40m. The clause would have to be activated before the start of the European Championship in June. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester United have registered their interest in the Dutchman. The management of Frimpong is already in concrete talks with United and Bayern."

Frimpong looks like an outstanding candidate for United this summer, considering the Dutchman has played a major role in Leverkusen's unstoppable march to Bundesliga glory. Predominantly used as a right wing-back, the 23-year-old, previously on the books at Man City, has chipped in with eight goals and seven assists in the league this season, as well as netting twice in the Europa League.

Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is a big admirer of his player, too, waxing lyrical over him back in 2022, following his call-up for the Netherlands' World Cup squad: "He deserves this chance to participate in the World Cup. He has a very big impact on our game. He is a very good player, but for me is even a special player. It is logical that Louis Van Gaal gives him the chance because he is a difference player."

Frimpong could be looked at as an upgrade on both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, even though the latter is enjoying a good campaign, and at 23, there is still so much more to come from him.