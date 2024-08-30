Manchester United are one of the most active clubs during transfer deadline day with the future of Jadon Sancho to solve before the window shuts at 11pm tonight.

The latest on that move is that the winger could join Chelsea, with the Blues having lodged a late bid to bring the player to Stamford Bridge.

Whether that move goes through could also depend on Raheem Sterling who has been linked with Arsenal today.

Outgoings aren't the only thing on the agenda for the Red Devils who are set to welcome Manuel Ugarte to Old Trafford.

He's not the only midfielder being linked with a move to United before things close tonight.

Man United could sign another midfielder after Ugarte

With the Uruguayan midfielder set to arrive from PSG on Friday, he will do so having been snapped up for a bumper £51m fee.

Unfortunately for supporters awaiting a quick glimpse of the tough-tackling maestro, they will have to wait, with United not getting the move done in time for him to be registered for their clash with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Any further moves they make, therefore, will also not be able to play at the weekend. That's sad news if Chelsea gem Carney Chukwuemeka arrives in a late swoop.

According to The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg they have held talks regarding a move for the young 20-year-old.

How Chukwuemeka compares to Pogba

Well then, this would be quite the midfield, wouldn't it? Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Chukwuemeka are a trio who could dominate in the centre of the park for some time to come.

Ugarte brings with him a no-nonsense approach to the game, ranking within the top 1% of midfielders in Europe's top five leagues for tackles per 90 minutes. Combine that with Mainoo's composed elegance in the centre of the park and Chukwuemeka's box-crashing skillset and you've got a finely balanced central area.

So good is that part of his game that some, including James Norris, one of the midfielder's teammates at youth level, have compared him to Pogba.

"He was a bit like Pogba" is the opinion of Norris, who evidently rates the youngster highly. Why is that comparison there?

Well, the following rave review from Villa insider, Charlie Jennings, does a lot of the talking: "Carney is an outstanding ball carrier from deep areas of the midfield. He is known for marauding, mind-boggling dribbles through tight areas and compliments this with a delightful array of passes.

“His dribbling ability and close relationship with the ball occupies defenders in a way we so productively saw during Grealish’s time at the club. His array of passes allows for delicate and precise combination play, often linking up well with his wide men while driving into those half spaces."

Sound like someone? Of course, it does. A certain Pogba. In his prime, the World Cup was elite in very similar areas, notably ranking among the best 4% of midfielders in the Premier League in 2018/19 for progressive passes and the best 11% for successful take-ons.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

So, this could be quite the late signing then for United. It has the potential to create a salivating midfield combination for Erik ten Hag.