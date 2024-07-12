With a deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt seemingly edging closer and closer, Manchester United have now reportedly set their sights on signing another defensive reinforcement for Erik ten Hag, even taking pole position for his signature.

Man Utd transfer news

Now that Ten Hag's Old Trafford future is sealed, it's no surprise that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and new sporting director Dan Ashworth instantly turned their attention towards reinforcements. And with deals reportedly close for both De Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee, things are starting to come together at Manchester United ahead of a vital third campaign under Ten Hag.

Following such a disappointing season last time out, however, the Red Devils will need more than just two fresh faces through the door. Their FA Cup final victory over rivals Manchester City only papered over the cracks of what was ultimately a campaign that centred around United's failure to finish inside the Premier League's top four.

Looking to instantly rectify that next season, likely with De Ligt and Zirkzee through the door sooner rather than later, the Red Devils have been keeping a keen eye on Euro 2024 and one particular standout.

According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester United are now in pole position to sign Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce this summer as they look to take one of former manager Jose Mourinho's best players in a deal worth just €30m (£25m).

The left-back starred at Euro 2024 in an impressive Turkey side eventually eliminated at the last eight stage by the Netherlands in a narrow 2-1 defeat, and the Red Devils are now "above all" with their interest in the player.

The defeat far from tainted the reputation that Kadioglu built up throughout the tournament, and he still remains an in-demand player this summer. Given how Luke Shaw struggled for fitness last season, welcoming Kadioglu would represent solid business from a Manchester United standpoint as they look to hand Ten Hag much-needed defensive depth.

"Menace" Kadioglu can push Shaw for a starting spot

Competition for places is crucial for any side looking to finish inside the Premier League's top four and competition is exactly what Kadioglu would offer Shaw down the left-hand side.

League Stats 23/24 (via FBref) Ferdi Kadioglu Luke Shaw Minutes 3,326 959 Assists 4 0 Tackles Won per 90 1.46 0.79

His presence would push the England international more than ever, especially if Tyrell Malacia needs to ease himself back up to pace after such a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Dubbed a "menace" by Zach Lowy after such an impressive Euros performance, Kadioglu could steal plenty of headlines this summer.

For just £25m, United would be landing a player who could instantly replace Shaw in both the short and long-term at 24 years old and fresh from capturing plenty of attention on one of football's biggest stages this summer.