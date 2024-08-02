David Ornstein's dulcet tones so often send supporters into rapture, and the Manchester United fanbase have recently been excited by The Athletic's chief correspondent's all-important transfer update: INEOS have submitted a double bid Bayern Munich's way.

Indeed, United are pushing to sign centre-back Matthijs De Ligt and wide defender Noussair Mazraoui, reinforcing Erik ten Hag's backline after already signing dynamic forward Joshua Zirkzee, who won the 2023/24 Serie A Young Player of the Year, for £36.5m from Bologna.

Leny Yoro has also been signed in a staggering move, rising to £59m, from LOSC Lille, an 18-year-old centre-half projected to become one of the world's best, though he has been stricken with a three-month layoff after injuring his ankle in the Red Devils' pre-season clash against Arsenal at the end of July.

Old Trafford's rear might be getting all the attention right now, but few would argue against the pressing need to strengthen the midfield, and once defensive issues have been dealt with, the transfer cannon is set to shift to the engine room.

Man United transfer news

According to journalist Duncan Castles, speaking on his Football Transfers podcast, Man United are poised to move for Burnley midfielder Sander Berge in a shock transfer, should they fail to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte.

The 26-year-old, who joined Burnley for £12m last summer, impressed throughout the concluded campaign but failed to stop his team from falling back into the Championship, with Castles suggesting he is a player who the club are "discussing as an option".

While fans might initially turn their nose at the unexpected transfer news, he might just come to surprise a few.

Why Sander Berge could succeed at Man United

Berge completed 37 appearances in the Premier League last season and was awarded Burnley's Player of the Year after charging the engine with gusto, guile and a strong approach.

Now though, he deservedly seeks a move away, hailed as "the main man" by The Athletic's Andy Jones and charging the fluent brand of football that Burnley attempted to produce in the top flight.

Standing at 6 foot 3, he's rock-solid and commanding, with a sharp technicality and a wealth of experience in testing conditions - now, he's ready to step up to the task at The Theatre of Dreams.

He might be considered as the perfect alternative to the tough-tackling Ugarte, but he harbours qualities more similar to that of Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, with Catalan outlet El Nacional claiming last week that United had tabled a bid for the Spanish maestro.

How Berge compares to Martin Zubimendi

Berge has proved himself with the likes of Sheffield United and the Clarets and now appears ready to move to a top outfit, especially given that he is set to depart his beleaguered side.

As per FBref, Berge ranked among the top 15% of centre-midfielders in the Premier League last season for pass completion and the top 7% for aerial battles won per 90, speaking of his steely presence in the middle of the field and indeed his ball-playing skills.

Burnley sought to inculcate a ball-playing sheen to their football under Vincent Kompany last season, ranking 12th in the division for total passes (16,447) after their promotion.

Having suffered relegation, going out with a whimper, they were never able to perform at the level they desired but Berge showcased his skills and may well prove to flourish at a team such as United, especially as he fits the pass-efficient template that is coveted.

Indeed, FBref record Zubimendi as one of the Norwegian's most comparable players, and when comparing the respective 2023/24 league campaigns, it begins to become discernible that Burnley's man could be a shrewd signing for United.

23/24 League Stats: Sander Berge vs Martin Zubimendi Statistics Berge Zubimendi Matches played 37 31 Matches started 34 29 Goals 1 4 Assists 2 1 Pass completion 89% 86% Big chances created 5 2 Touches per game 53.1 60.1 Key passes per game 0.8 0.5 Ball recoveries per game 5.5 5.5 Dribbles per game 0.5 0.4 Tackles per game 2.1 1.6 Duels won per game 4.8 (54%) 4.0 (55%) Stats via Sofascore

The £48k-per-week talent has been hailed for his "world-class" quality by former loan teammate Kieran Tierney, but statistical analysis shows that United could benefit from opting for the astute road and signing Berge, who has been described as an "unbelieveable" player by former teammate John Egan.

Especially given that the 25-year-old is valued at €60m (£51m), and after Sociedad agreed a deal with Arsenal for the transfer of Mikel Merino, it's decidedly unlikely that their metronome in the middle will be allowed to wander off for pastures new too.

Berge's deep-lying ability, mixing his crisp passing with concrete defending, could even be perfect for the development of Kobbie Mainoo, who is the cream of United's academy crop right now and will hope to raise his ceiling after an impressive breakthrough campaign.

A gifted and intelligent player, Mainoo, 19, exudes a composure and combativeness in Ten Hag's midfield that will see him grow into a force to be reckoned with over the next decade, but he needs an anchor he can rely on beside him.

Casemiro was shambolic across stretches of the 2023/24 season, with Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp even commenting that he "looks like he's in Soccer Aid" during one struggling showing.

Mainoo needs stability, and a partner who can enrich Man United's verve. Berge, who is desperate for a shot at a higher level, could be the perfect man for the job.