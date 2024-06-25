So, at long last we know that Erik ten Hag will be staying as the Manchester United manager. Finally, the Red Devils can begin preparing for a hugely important transfer window.

It will be the first of the new ownership with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe getting ready to splash the cash.

However, they won't be wildly throwing around their money like in previous regimes. United will likely need to sell a few players before that happens.

As a result, it could well stump their bid to bring in Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite. An offer has already been lodged for his services but it fell someway short of the Toffees' valuation.

Subsequently, shrewd buys could be the order of the day at Old Trafford. Here's one they could make...

Man Utd looking to sign Euro 2024 striker

The primary name doing the rounds at the moment has been Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee. Some reports have even suggested that they're closing in on a move for the Dutchman.

However, if that swoop doesn't progress further then they have another rather surprising ace up their sleeve.

Indeed, according to reports in Turkey, via Sport Witness, the club are looking at signing Alvaro Morata.

The former Chelsea striker is currently captaining a rather impressive-looking Spain side at Euro 2024 and has become an option for a few sides this summer.

The report states that United, alongside Roma, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Fenerbahce are all interested and have held talks with the player's agent over a potential move.

The player earns a considerable wage of £220k-per-week at current outfit Atletico Madrid but does have a bargain release clause of £10m.

How Alvaro Morata compares to Ramus Hojlund

Yes, we know what you're thinking. Surely not? Probably not.

Morata has been one of the most marmite centre forwards of recent times, notably for his Romelu Lukaku-like ability to squander several golden opportunities in front of goal.

He became the subject of much criticism for this during his time in England with Chelsea, a spell where the Spaniard scored just 24 goals in 72 outings.

That has rather been the story of the 31-year-old's career wherever he has been. He's also attracted plenty of criticism when playing for his country.

Speaking during Euro 2020, Gary Neville stated: "He’s got that vulnerable look about him, almost like he needs a cuddle. And he looks like when he misses a chance, he’s fearing what the media and what the press and what his team-mates might say."

Well, Morata has bounced back pretty well. Now the figurehead of Spain at Euro 2024, he has already found the net, cooly sliding the ball home against Croatia.

So, would he actually be a good signing? Well, it's difficult to tell. That said, United need a striker and in the Spanish star, they'd be getting someone with experience of English football and someone who can find the net.

Last season he scored 21 goals in 48 matches for Atleti, 15 of which came in LaLiga. That's certainly not a bad tally and it does better Rasmus Hojlund who scored 16 times in all competitions.

But where else would the improvement lie?

Morata vs Hojlund: 2023/24 season Stat (per 90 mins) Morata Hojlund Goals 0.71 0.42 Assists 0.14 0.08 Shots on target 1.56 0.83 Key passes 0.71 1.17 Shot-creating actions 1.89 2.42 Successful take-ons 0.80 0.75 Carries 16.2 14.8 Progressive carries 1.04 1.50 Aerials won 2.08 1.04 Stats via FBref.

So, the bottom line comes down to how United want to play. Amassing more progressive carries and shot-creating actions, it does appear as though Hojlund is the more mobile of the two.

However, Morata at this stage of his career is more prolific. He's also considerably better in the air, something that will no doubt please key creators in the United squad like Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least ten yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

It became evident last term that Hojlund is very much a project striker. As a result, signing another young centre-forward in this instance would perhaps hinder the Dane.

By signing Morata, therefore, it would give him someone to look up to, someone to learn and bounce off of in a bid to improve his own game.

The Spaniard wouldn't play every match, that's not what they need, but the "world-class number 9" - as he was described by journalist Josh Bunting - would bring plenty of qualities. At the end of the day, they need a striker and he has plenty of desirable traits.

Hojlund simply cannot do it all on his own next season.