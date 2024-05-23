Manchester United and Premier League rivals Arsenal have both started talks to sign a young attacker who's been likened to Bernardo Silva.

Ratcliffe set for busy first summer at Man Utd

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS may well have a busy summer on their hands at Old Trafford, with a change in manager to replace Erik ten Hag seemingly on the cards.

However, alongside a potential switch in the dugout, this summer represents the first off-season with Ratcliffe as co-owner and in charge of sporting matters.

A number of incomings and outgoings could be on the cards for the Red Devils, with The Manchester Evening News saying that 21 Man Utd players face uncertain futures.

As we know, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are on course to leave when their Old Trafford contracts expire, with Ratcliffe hinting that the cash may not be splashed on superstar signings. When previously asked about signing Jude Bellingham or Kylian Mbappe for United, Ratcliffe said:

“He’s [Bellingham] a great footballer [but] it’s not where our focus is. The solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players. They’ve done that, if you look at the last 10 years. The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes, managing and organising the club. We must make sure we get recruitment right, such a vital part of running a football club is getting recruitment right, finding new players. I’d rather find the next Mbappe, rather than spend a fortune to buy success. It’s not that clever to buy Mbappe, anybody could figure that one out.”

With Ratcliffe seemingly looking at future stars, he appears to have opened talks to sign an 18-year-old gem.

Man Utd in talks to sign Desire Doue

According to reports from France, relayed by Sport Witness, Man Utd and Arsenal have both initiated talks to sign Desire Doue from Rennes.

They say there has been contact over a deal for Doue, who has spent 13 years on the books with the Ligue 1 side but is now looking at a summer exit. It is added that Rennes are looking for a big fee after selling the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Jeremy Doku to Real Madrid and Manchester City in recent years.

Doue can play as an attacking midfielder, a left winger or a central midfielder and is valued at a career-high €20m by Transfermarkt, who also say he doesn’t have a weak foot.

The Frenchman, who has already represented his country at U23 level, has made 76 senior appearances for Rennes, scoring eight times and providing seven assists.

FBref's statistical models claim that he’s similar to Manchester City star Silva with quick changes of direction as well as incredible passing and creativity numbers, whereas Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has called him a “joy to watch”.