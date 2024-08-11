Manchester United are in talks over a potential cheap addition to their side this summer as they look to build a strong squad for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Man Utd face defensive crisis

The new season hasn't even started yet and Erik ten Hag's side are already picking up right where they left off in the 2023/24 campaign, with a defensive crisis.

Leny Yoro was absent in the Community Shield after picking up a foot injury in a pre-season loss to Arsenal, which sees him likely to be sidelined until October. But he is not the only one, with Ten Hag explaining that Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw were all “question marks” for the game.

It means that should all five defenders be absent, Manchester United will be down to bare bones at the back, relying on Lisandro Martinez and veteran defender Jonny Evans as their only two centre-back options.

Manchester United's defensive injury list Player Return date Leny Yoro October Harry Maguire Unknown Aaron Wan-Bissaka Unknown Victor Lindelof Unknown Luke Shaw Unknown Tyrell Malacia October

It is no surprise, therefore, that the Red Devils are eyeing up reinforcements, with a double deal on the cards for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui once they can sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but it seems they're not the only ones.

Manchester United explore bargain defender move

Now, they may have found a low cost option to add even more depth in the form of centre-back Mario Hermoso, with one report claiming that the Red Devils have opened talks over potentially adding the free agent to their ranks this summer.

Hermoso saw his deal with Atlético Madrid end this summer after five years, during which time he appeared 174 times for Diego Simeone's side. The Atleti boss was full of praise for the 29-year-old in the final months of his time at the Wanda Metropolitano, claiming that the Spaniard was "one of the best we [Atletico] have".

"He played the way he always does. He’s one of the best we have in that sense. He can play at full-back, at centre-back, open on the left to give us depth with his vision. He always gives us a lot. Hopefully he can stay with us,” the enigmatic boss explained.

But he ultimately departed and is yet to be snapped up despite early interest from Aston Villa. Now, Spanish journalist Máximo de la Cruz Ramírez Ramírez has claimed that "initial contacts" have taken place over a potential move to Old Trafford this summer. It is added that the defender is asking for a three-year contract worth roughly £100,000 a week or just over £5m a year.

A left-footed defender, Hermoso could prove a valuable addition for United given the injury-prone nature of current options Shaw and Martinez, with a triple deal to sign De Ligt, Mazraoui and the former Atletico man transforming the defensive depth in an instant.