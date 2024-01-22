Manchester United’s dismal early season form in front of goal has seen the position of a striker become an urgent priority for Erik ten Hag and Co.

So far this Premier League campaign they have scored just 24 goals, a tally that only three teams can say they register worse numbers.

Those sides are Burnley, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace. In short, it’s simply not good enough.

Rasmus Hojlund may have finally found some recent form but to epitomise United’s offensive woes in 2023/24, the young Dane has only two goals on the domestic scene.

So, why not sign a striker? That’s the question on many supporters’ lips.

Man United could sign a Bundesliga star

With the club’s financial fair play situation not exactly sitting rosy, it’s thought any lucrative spending will have to wait until the summer transfer window.

As a result, a dreaded short-term loan move could be favoured again. Karim Benzema has been linked, although those reports have been rubbished as ‘impossible’ by transfer insider Dean Jones.

Another option could be Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of Bayern Munich. The Manchester club were bemusingly touted with a move last year but now according to one report, they’re beginning to ramp up their interest.

French journalist, Seb Ecrivain, editor for a magazine named Weekend Sports, took to social media on Sunday evening to declare that the Bayern striker was a potential signing this month.

In recent days Fabrizio Romano shared that he could be an option for the United hierarchy, telling GIVEMESPORT: “To have an experienced option like Choupo-Moting to be competitive in both the Bundesliga and Champions League could be important in Bayern's second half of the season. They still hope to keep the player at the club, but Choupo-Moting would be open to joining Man Utd. So, I think it's up to United.”

How Choupo-Moting compares to Wout Weghorst

This may feel like a trivial comparison to make but the fact of the matter is that United have already traversed down the slippery slope of an ageing short-term signing.

It’s happened numerous times down the years, from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, to Falcao and Edinson Cavani, even Cristiano Ronaldo, despite his 24-goal seasonal haul on his return, deserves criticism for his second spell at Old Trafford played out.

Man United's short-term striker signings Player Games Goals Assists Falcao 29 4 5 Ibrahimovic 53 29 10 Cavani 59 19 7 Ronaldo 53 27 5 Weghorst 31 2 3 Stats via Transfermarkt.

However, one signing stands proud as one of their worst in the last couple of transfer windows; Wout Weghorst.

The powerful and tall forward had shone for the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar last winter and with Ronaldo subsequently taking his leave, moving to Saudi, Weghorst was the solution.

His loan in Turkey was cut short and he consequently joined up with Ten Hag, signing a six-month loan deal away from Burnley.

The Dutchman’s record was all rather tragic, unfortunately. A memorable moment occurred in the Carabao Cup final when the player was in tears but how the target man must wish that was all he was remembered for.

In truth, it’s his terrible record in front of goal that sends shudders through the arms of supporters. The 31-year-old ended his stint in the northwest of England having scored just two goals in 31 outings. Grim reading indeed.

Choupo-Moting, on the other hand, was far more prolific in front of goal last season, scoring 17 times from 30 games. If he could replicate that under Ten Hag they’d be much harder to defend against. Sadly his 2023/24 term has been rather more arduous.

Choupo-Moting: Last 5 seasons Season (club) Games Goals Assists 2019/20 (PSG) 20 6 1 2020/21 (Bayern) 32 9 1 2021/22 (Bayern) 26 9 5 2022/23 (Bayern) 30 17 4 2023/24 (Bayern) 21 3 0 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Playing second fiddle to Harry Kane (never an easy task), means the Cameroon international has started only three games in the Bundesliga. His seasonal goal tally, meanwhile, stands at only three.

If United think a player of his calibre is the answer to their struggles in attack then evidently they have not learnt a lot of lessons gone by. This would surely only be another Weghorst repeat. They should not be deterred by praise, with Serge Gnabry once proclaiming that his teammate was "the best target man in the world". Incredible words.

Yes, United need more firepower and yes an experienced head would benefit Hojlund, but if they can’t put the ball in the back of the net regularly, is there any point?

A six-month loan represents little to no risk but Ten Hag has already got the t-shirt on this occasion and it didn’t suit him. Signing Choupo-Moting would not resolve their demise in the final third.