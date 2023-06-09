Manchester United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm INEOS are prepared to be 'flexible' in order to seize control of the Premier League giants, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest ownership news involving Manchester United?

As per Sky Sports, INEOS value Manchester United at a higher price than rival bidder Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and are looking to acquire a majority controlling stake in the club, giving the Glazers an opportunity to keep a 20% stake as minority stakeholders.

According to The Financial Times, all six members of the Glazer family could be allowed to stay on once INEOS has acquired the club, with a contractual obligation to leave the building in the coming years.

INEOS could then buy up the remainder of the shares on derivative contracts in what would be a phased takeover of Manchester United and enable Ratcliffe to take majority control.

On the flipside, Sheikh Jassim has submitted his fifth and final bid to take over at Old Trafford; however, he has made it clear that the offer must be accepted by this Friday or he and the Nine Two Foundation will step away from proceedings, as per The Mirror.

The Qatari businessman wants to take 100% control of the Premier League giants and has promised to upgrade infrastructure at Old Trafford, something which has taken a backseat under the Glazer family's ownership, as per The Daily Mail.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that Ratcliffe is willing to be as open as possible about the structure of his bid in order to gain control at Old Trafford.

Jacobs told FFC: "The Glazers will look at one number, which is the club valuation, and this is where INEOS feel that they still have an advantage. There's perhaps not a massive amount between the two club valuations, but Jim Ratcliffe's offer is higher and also more flexible. By flexible, I mean that INEOS are prepared to either allow the Glazers, particularly Joel and Avram, the opportunity to stay, or Jim Ratcliffe is prepared to buy all of their shares. As long as he gets control of the football club, he is prepared to be as flexible as possible."

What now for Manchester United?

While the battle for the ownership of Manchester United rages on, the Red Devils and their boss Erik Ten Hag will look to turn their attention towards summer recruitment at Old Trafford.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount looks like he could be one of the first names through the door at the Red Devils and is said to have agreed personal terms over a move, as per Football Insider.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for West Ham United captain Declan Rice and he looks to have played his last game for his current employers following his Europa Conference League success this week as confirmed by their chairman David Sullivan, according to The Manchester Evening News.

L'Equipe report that Monaco defender Axel Disasi could also be on his way to the North West in the off-season, signalling that Manchester United could be in for a busy time of things in the market over the next few months.