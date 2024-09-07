Manchester United and INEOS’ top target to replace Erik ten Hag over the summer will soon be available for free, with Ben Jacobs providing a sack update on the Dutchman.

Man Utd off to poor start under Ten Hag

The Red Devils’ Premier League season may have got off to a positive start after an opening day win over Fulham, however, back-to-back defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool has already put Ten Hag under pressure.

He may have signed a new deal in the summer, however, Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have already clashed regarding Man Utd and Ten Hag, with the former saying:

'I think they'd have looked at him, but thought, "Can we really get rid of a guy who has won two trophies in two years, who hasn't been backed by the proper structure, to bring another Dutch manager in?"' Carragher replied: 'What do you mean without a proper structure? He's gone out and brought in everyone he wanted.'

Meanwhile, presenter Mark Goldbridge has slammed the sack rumours regarding Ten Hag, saying: “To replace him, it will cost to sack him and then bring in a new manager in - and then that new manager probably doesn't want the players that Ten Hag's bought.

"We never stop hearing about 'Oh, it's another Dutch player', or 'It's another player that has played for Ten Hag'. You give Thomas Tuchel the job or whoever else, they've not used these players before - why should they do that?

"And in fairness to the next manager, why should they have to use the previous manager's toys, like they would want that as well? Man United are not financially great, we have debt, and we are not in a great position. So to sack the manager I think would please some United fans, but the longer-term damage that would cause to have to rebuild again could be catastrophic."

Speculation over Ten Hag’s position may only increase if results don’t improve quickly, which could mean a summer target may soon be in INEOS’ sights again.

Talking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed that Ten Hag’s job might not be safe the entire season at Old Trafford despite the new deal, with his future still in his hands currently.

Jacobs added that Gareth Southgate, who was a top target in the summer, ‘is effectively a free agent at the end of the year’ after his England departure.

“Football is ultimately a results-driven business, and nobody has said to Ten Hag he's definitively got the full season. I don't think any top manager, regardless of their contract, would have that guarantee, but certainly not at a club like Manchester United. “And those that like to create a neat narrative will note that Gareth Southgate, one of the names under consideration before Ten Hag stayed, is effectively a free agent at the end of the year. So there will always be pressure on Ten Hag to get results, but the job and his future remains in his hands.”

Southgate was heavily linked with the position in the summer but was focused on England’s bid for glory at the European Championships, which resulted in heartbreak after a defeat to Spain in the final. Journalist Miguel Delaney said at the end of May that key figures in INEOS were keen on Southgate.

“I’ve repeatedly heard, the figure they wanted more than anyone else is Southgate, or certainly some of the key figures in INEOS want Southgate, but that’s obviously very difficult this summer.”

Therefore, his availability and the fact that Man Utd have once again struggled under Ten Hag could result in fresh rumours to Southgate.