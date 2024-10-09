A "massive" Manchester United player is now expected to be out injured for a number of weeks, according to a fresh claim from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd dogged by injury problems

The Red Devils have made such a disappointing start to the season, with the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag understandably huge, considering his side are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League.

In fairness to the Dutchman, he hasn't always been helped by injury problems to various players, however, with United having to make do without a number of key figures throughout the campaign to date, not least long-term absentee Luke Shaw at left-back.

The likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are injury victims currently, with both withdrawing from their respective England and Argentina duties during the current international break. Meanwhile, exactly the same now applies to right-back Noussair Mazraoui, who won't be representing Morocco over the next week or so because of a fitness issue.

Man Utd suffer fresh injury blow

Taking to X, Romano relayed the news that Harry Maguire will be out injured for Manchester United for a number of "weeks", sharing the player's comments:

Maguire may not be the long-term answer at the heart of United's defence, considering he is now 31 years of age and not without his critics, but having him unavailable is still another undoubted blow for Ten Hag.

The Englishman hasn't let the Red Devils down in recent weeks, scoring the vital equaliser away to Porto, as well as being picked ahead of Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez against Aston Villa last weekend, and his manager at Old Trafford said of him last year:

"[Maguire] was playing a massive, massive game. A very good performance. He showed leadership and in and out of possession he was very good, so I’m very pleased with that performance from Harry."

Maguire may remain behind De Ligt and Martinez in the pecking order when everyone is fit and firing, but there is a reason why Ten Hag opted for him over them at Villa, feeling his experience and character would be important in a must-not-lose clash.

While a lack of quality and pace can arguably be aimed at the £190,000-a-week defender, his passion for United cannot be questioned, and supporters appreciate the effort he has put in ever since joining. For that reason, not having him as an option after the internationals is far from ideal, during a period in which mental fortitude is vitally important, both for the players and the manager.