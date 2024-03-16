Manchester United have suffered yet another injury blow ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final clash with rivals Liverpool this weekend, as reported by Samuel Luckhurst.

Man Utd injury news

The Red Devils face a massive game on Sunday afternoon, taking on their biggest rivals at Old Trafford, looking to end their chances of winning four trophies this season. Granted, Erik ten Hag's side will go into the game as underdogs, but they should be expected to raise their game, given their opponents.

United's season has unquestionably been a disappointing one, with sixth place in the Premier League nowhere near good enough currently, but injuries can be used as an excuse for their struggles, with so many important players missing during the campaign.

Against Liverpool, for example, the Red Devils will have to make do without key defensive duo Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw, while Jonny Evans is also among those unavailable in the back-line.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund has been a huge loss leading the line, having scored in six matches in a row before his current layoff, meaning the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford will really have to perform this weekend if he isn't ready to start.

Now, another player has been added to United's list of absentees, as they prepare for one of their biggest matches of the 2023/24 season to date.

Man Utd suffer another injury before Liverpool

Taking to X, Luckhurst confirmed that goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is out of Manchester United's clash with Liverpool through injury.

"Not the most consequential of team news but Altay Bayindir is out injured for the Liverpool game, #mufc confirm. Should be Dermot Mee or Tom Heaton on the bench."

As Luckhurst alludes to, this admittedly isn't the biggest injury blow in the world, considering Bayindir isn't a key man - he has only made one appearance for United to date, conceding twice against Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round earlier this season - but it still rather sums up the injuries on show this season.

It also means that 21-year-old Demot Mee could be drafted into the squad as an emergency 'keeper, having not yet made an appearance for the Red Devils at senior level, testing the depth within Ten Hag's squad.

5 great Man Utd FA Cup wins against Liverpool Year Round Man Utd scorers Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool 1977 Final Pearson, Greenhoff Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool 1985 Semi-final replay Robson, Hughes Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool 1996 Final Cantona Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool 1999 Fourth round Yorke, Solskjaer Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool 2021 Fourth round Greenwood, Rasford, Fernandes

United should still be able to field a starting lineup that is capable of causing Liverpool problems, however, with Garnacho and Rashford dangerous on their day, and Bruno Fernandes a player with the ability to be a difference-maker in the final third.

Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and Scott McTominay will likely make up a well-balanced midfield, while Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are hugely experienced at the back.

United drew 0-0 against all odds at Anfield in the Premier League earlier in the season, showing how form isn't always relevant in this fixture, so there should still be confidence that Ten Hag's men can book a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.