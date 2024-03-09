Erik ten Hag has revealed a big blow from Manchester United regarding a "tremendous" player, as their treatment room woes this season continue.

Man Utd manager latest & injury news

The Red Devils have had an extremely disappointing season, having finished third in the Premier League last time around, falling way below the required level and seemingly even further behind their rivals. With Champions League qualification looking more unlikely by the week, the pressure is growing on Ten Hag, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe considering replacing him at the end of the campaign.

The list of potential replacements for the Dutchman is growing constantly, with Bologna manager Thiago Motta the latest to be linked with the job. The 41-year-old is considered one of the most exciting young coaches in Europe, guiding his current side to fourth in the Serie A table currently, once even deploying what he called a 2-7-2 formation at Paris Saint-Germain Under-19s, considering his goalkeeper to be the "first attacker".

Elsewhere, the likes of Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi have also emerged as options for United, as has Gareth Southgate, should he leave the England job after Euro 2024 this summer.

In fairness to Ten Hag, injuries have hurt the Red Devils badly throughout the season, with so many key men absent at different times, from influential centre-back Lisandro Martinez to star striker Rasmus Hojlund. It has meant weakened teams being fielded too often, which hasn't helped matters.

"Tremendous" Man Utd player's season could be over

With quotes provided by journalist Fabrizio Romano on X, Ten Hag confirmed that Tyrell Malacia may not play again for Manchester United this season because of injury.

"I think it's going to be difficult for him this season to be available. He's back on the pitch, but not in the team and the process had some setbacks for him. He’s still going forwards really slowly and the season is coming to an end."

This is another big setback for United, with Malacia not necessarily a starter in their best XI - Luke Shaw is widely seen as the first-choice left-back - but a player who adds competition for places and depth.

This season, he hasn't managed a single appearance in the Premier League, compared to 22 in the competition last time around, as he enjoyed a promising first year at Old Trafford, leading to Rio Ferdinand to hail him after impressing up against Mohamed Salah.

"Malacia today was tremendous, outstanding. He reminds me of Patrice Evra in many ways. He’s athletic, he looks like a pound-for-pound strong kid.

"There aren’t many left-backs in European or world football in the last four or five years who have gone out of a game and kept Mohamed Salah quiet. Luke Shaw’s going to have to do something to get back in this team now."

With Shaw also out, it means Victor Lindelof will likely have to continue as an auxiliary left-back for the foreseeable future, affecting the balance of United's defence, not to mention their attacking threat down the left flank in tandem with Marcus Rashford.